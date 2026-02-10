Bournemouth transfer news: ‘Blockbuster’ new contract lined up for £80m Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea-linked star

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Feb 2026 09:10 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 09:18

Bournemouth are reportedly keen to tie down highly-rated forward Eli Junior Kroupi to a new contract amid interest from several top European clubs.

The 19-year-old has made a notable impression when called upon by Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola since arriving at the Vitality Stadium in the summer, after firing Lorient to Ligue 2 promotion last season with 22 goals in 30 games.

Kroupi has found the net eight times in 11 starts and nine substitute outings in the Premier League this term – those strikes have come from an impressive xG of just 3.5, a ratio bettered only by Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane, who has scored 22 goals from an xG of 15.4.

Excluding January departure Antoine Semenyo, Kroupi is now Bournemouth’s top scorer in all competitions this season and most recently made the net ripple in a 2-0 Premier League victory away against Wolves at the end of last month.

The teenage forward has also excelled at international level, as he has scored three goals in five appearances for France Under-21s since making his debut in September last year.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

£80m Kroupi in talks over new Bournemouth deal amid interest from top clubs

Bournemouth paid just £10m for Kroupi in February last year and handed the youngster a long-term contract that keeps him tied to the Vitality Stadium until June 2030.

However, The Sun reports that the Cherries are now plotting a ‘blockbuster’ new contract for Kroupi and talks have already begun over a bumper deal that would be similar to the improved contract offered to Semenyo just six months before his £64m exit to Man City.

Bournemouth fended off competition from Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and RB Leipzig to land Kroupi 12 months ago, but Los Blancos are said to still be tracking the forward.

It is claimed that the Cherries are also well aware that Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Chelsea have sent scouts to watch Kroupi, who could become Bournemouth’s first ever £80m player, according to club insiders, following his impressive rise on the South Coast.

Those close to the player are said to have insisted that he is keeping his feet on the ground despite the growing attention, and he remains focused on representing Bournemouth while they work quietly behind the scenes to secure his future.

Bournemouth have generated significant sums from player sales in recent transfer windows, but they are keen to keep hold of Kroupi for as long as possible and hope to persuade the talented forward to stay by giving him an improved deal.