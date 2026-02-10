Preview: Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 10 Feb 2026 00:58 , Last updated: 10 Feb 2026 01:00

We have a tasty DFB Pokal quarter-final clash on our hands this Wednesday night as Bayern Munich welcome RB Leipzig to the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians are looking to end a remarkable six-year cup drought, while Die Roten Bullen are chasing what would be their third title in five years.

Match preview

Can you believe it? For all their dominance in the Bundesliga over the last decade, Bayern have failed to replicate that success in the DFB Pokal, last lifting the trophy in 2020.

Not only have the Bavarians failed to win the competition in almost six years, but they have also failed to reach a single final since their Covid-disrupted showpiece victory.

Vincent Kompany’s men are on a mission to end the drought, and they certainly enter Wednesday’s fixture on the back of a momentum-building victory.

Bayern welcomed a red-hot Hoffenheim side to the Allianz Arena last weekend, and the hosts showed their class in a 5-1 victory - a result which ended their two-match winless run in the Bundesliga.

Prior to that success against Hoffenheim, Bayern’s last league win was a 5-1 demolition against RB Leipzig away at the Red Bull Arena - the third time in four meetings that Kompany’s men put five or more goals past Leipzig.

© Imago / Eibner

Winless against Bayern in six meetings, Leipzig have a tremendously difficult task ahead of them as they look to bag a sixth cup semi-final appearance in eight seasons.

Without European action to worry about, Leipzig have been able to focus solely on domestic matters this season, though that has not stopped them from experiencing a recent dip in results.

Ole Werner’s side have only won three of their last eight Bundesliga outings - a run which leaves the club a massive 15-points behind Bayern and even nine points adrift of second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Despite their recent troubles in the league, Leipzig enjoyed a solid weekend as they picked up a 2-1 victory over FC Koln to jump back into the top four.

Another big positive for Leipzig is their away form this season, which consists of just three defeats – albeit, one of them was a 6-0 thumping at the hands of Bayern.

Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal form:

W W W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):

W W L W D W

RB Leipzig DFB-Pokal form:

W W W

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

W L W D L W

Team News

© Imago / Passion2Press

Bayern Munich head into Wednesday’s fixture with a fully fit squad to choose from and no suspensions to contend with.

Harry Kane is expected to start, and the England captain will be looking to build on his impressive tally of seven goals in six games against Leipzig.

Luis Diaz, who scored a hat-trick against Hoffenheim last weekend, is also set to start as Bayern attempt to take a big step towards ending their DFB Pokal drought.

The squad situation is not that simple for Leipzig, who are missing several names due to injuries.

Defender Castello Lukeba, for instance, has missed the last four matches due to a knee problem.

Teenager Assan Ouedraogo has been out of action since a 2-0 win over Freiburg last month, with the player also carrying a knee issue.

Sani Suleiman and Viggo Gebel are also unavailable for Wednesday’s cup encounter.

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Gnabry, Luis Diaz; Kane

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Vandevoordt; R. Baku, Orban, Bitshiabu, Raum; Seiwald; Schlager, Baumgartner; Diomande, Romulo, Nusa

We say: Bayern Munich 3-1 RB Leipzig

Leipzig might have a great recent record in this competition, but overcoming Bayern away at the Allianz Arena is a tremendous challenge.

The Bavarians are not only in high spirits after their demolition of Hoffenheim, but they are also motivated by their lack of recent success in the cup. With that in mind, we are backing Bayern to bag their spot in the semi-final.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.