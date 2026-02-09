Thomas Frank delivers response to Tottenham fans chants about Mauricio Pochettino amid return rumours

By Ben Sully | 09 Feb 2026 23:49

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has insisted he has no issue with fans singing about former manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Frank has seen his position come under considerable scrutiny following a seven-game winless run in the Premier League.

Spurs fell to a 2-0 defeat in their most recent outing against Manchester United on Saturday, leaving them in 15th place and six points above the drop zone ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Newcastle United.

Having been left disappointed with results under Frank, Tottenham fans have chanted about Pochettino in recent weeks, making it clear that they would welcome the Argentine back with open arms if the opportunity arises in the future.

The USA head coach only added to the speculation when he talked about the "special" connection he has with Tottenham in a recent appearance on the High Performance Podcast.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Frank responds to Pochettino chant question

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's clash with Newcastle, Frank was asked about Pochettino's comments and the chants about the former Spurs boss.

“I met Mauricio a few times. Great guy, a great coach. I think he’s a legend [here],” Frank told reporters on Monday.

“I don’t think he won a trophy, but he was part of transforming the club, from where it was at that stage to where it ended being in terms of being close to winning the Premier League title and getting into the Champions League final.

“If you are close, then you are very close to winning it. Sometimes it’s football, it’s margins. Pochettino did a top job here and is a true legend, so if the fans sing his name, it’s well deserved.”

© Imago

How likely is a Tottenham return for Pochettino?

Frank may be currently fighting for his job, but Pochettino will not be an immediate option if Spurs decide to part ways with their current head coach in the near future.

That is because Pochettino has a contract with the USA national team until after the World Cup, so his current focus will be on the tournament taking place in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With that said, the 53-year-old's recent comments suggest he is itching to get back into club management for the first time since leaving Chelsea at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Pochettino spent over five years during his time as Tottenham boss, notably leading the club to the 2018-19 Champions League final.

However, he was sacked in November 2019 without winning a trophy, suggesting that he has unfinished business with the North London club.

A return to Spurs could be possible if the club decide to move on from Frank and show a willingness to wait until after the 2026 World Cup.