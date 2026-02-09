Team News: West Ham vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 09 Feb 2026 20:15 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 20:15

Two revitalised sides go head-to-head in the Premier League on Tuesday night, when West Ham United welcome Manchester United to the London Stadium.

The Red Devils made it four wins on the bounce in Saturday's 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur, shortly before the Hammers overcame Burnley by the same scoreline at Turf Moor.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for West Ham and Man United.

WEST HAM

Out: Jean-Clair Todibo (suspended), Lukasz Fabianski (back)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Soucek, Potts; Bowen, M. Fernandes, Summerville; Castellanos

MAN UTD

Out: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back)

Doubtful: Mason Mount (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, B. Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha