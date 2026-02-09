Team News: West Ham vs. Man Utd injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Two revitalised sides go head-to-head in the Premier League on Tuesday night, when West Ham United welcome Manchester United to the London Stadium.
The Red Devils made it four wins on the bounce in Saturday's 2-0 triumph over Tottenham Hotspur, shortly before the Hammers overcame Burnley by the same scoreline at Turf Moor.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for West Ham and Man United.
WEST HAM vs. MAN UTD
WEST HAM
Out: Jean-Clair Todibo (suspended), Lukasz Fabianski (back)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Soucek, Potts; Bowen, M. Fernandes, Summerville; Castellanos
MAN UTD
Out: Patrick Dorgu (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back)
Doubtful: Mason Mount (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Dalot, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Diallo, B. Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha