Saturday's Premier League results & roundup: Palmer hat-trick keeps Rosenior's Chelsea perfect as West Ham win relegation six-pointer

By Ellis Stevens | 07 Feb 2026 17:12

A busy Saturday afternoon in the Premier League provided five intriguing fixtures, with teams battling for crucial points at either end of the table.

League leaders Arsenal took on high-flying Sunderland, in-form Bournemouth faced Aston Villa and Burnley matched up against West Ham United in a crucial relegation clash.

Elsewhere, European hopefuls Fulham and Everton met at Craven Cottage, while bottom of the table Wolverhampton Wanderers took on Champions League-chasing Chelsea.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the action from Saturday's five afternoon fixtures and assesses the key talking points from another eventful set of fixtures in England's top flight.

Wolves 1-3 Chelsea: Hat-trick hero Palmer extends Rosenior's perfect Premier League run

Cole Palmer's first-half hat-trick sealed a commanding 3-1 win for Chelsea against Wolverhampton Wanderers, making it four wins from four Premier League games under Liam Rosenior.

Although Rosenior's start to life at Chelsea has been far from flawless, the new manager has won all of his first four Premier League fixtures - something Enzo Maresca managed just once in his 57 games at the helm.

The rejuvenated Palmer became the first player in the league's history to score three hat-tricks in the first half of a match, netting two penalties and an emphatic third from a Marc Cucurella cut-back.

Wolves attempted to stage a second half comeback, quickly pulling one back through Tolu Arokodare, but the Old Gold's disastrous performance in the first half left them with too much to do, ultimately falling to their 19th defeat in 25 league fixtures.

Chelsea's victory means they closed the gap back to one point on Manchester United in fourth spot, after the Red Devils won earlier in the day, while Wolves remain rooted to the foot of the table.

Burnley 0-2 West Ham: Summerville scores again as Hammers pick up pivotal points in relegation battle

West Ham United moved to within three points of safety thanks to a crucial 2-0 victory over relegation rivals Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Hammers got off to a swift start as Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring inside 15 minutes, meaning the forward has now scored in each of his last five appearances - marking the longest goalscoring run for a West Ham player since Jesse Lingard in 2021.

January signing Valentin Castellanos doubled a dominant West Ham's lead 13 minutes later, netting his second goal for the Hammers and first in the Premier League.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side, consequently, made it three wins from four Premier League games as they continue their surge towards safety, while Burnley drop further points in what could prove a decisive point in the relegation battle.

Scott Parker's side are now winless in their last 16 league fixtures, while they fall eight points behind West Ham in 18th and remain 11 points behind Nottingham Forest in safety.

Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland: Gyokores extends Gunners' Premier League lead to nine points

Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League standings to a significant nine points courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

A rocket from Martin Zubimendi sunk Sunderland just before half-time, with the league leaders doubling their lead just after the hour mark as substitute Viktor Gyokeres made an immediate impact only minutes after arriving from the bench.

The striker, who has struggled at times since signing for the club in the summer, added his second of the game in stoppage time, meaning no Premier League player has scored more than his six league goals since the turn of the year.

The Gunners, consequently, extended their lead at the top of the table to a healthy nine points, their biggest lead at the top of the standings since the final day of their 2003-04 title triumph, albeit with Manchester City still to face Liverpool tomorrow afternoon.

As for Sunderland, defeat means the Black Cats match an unwanted record in the league, as they have now failed to win any of their 17 away games against Arsenal in the Premier League (five draws, 11 defeats).

Fulham 1-2 Everton: Toffees stage Craven Cottage comeback

Everton staged a stunning Craven Cottage comeback to beat Fulham 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall cancelled out Vitaliy Mykolenko's early own-goal with 15 minutes left to play at Fulham's home ground, before Bernd Leno turned into his own net late in the game to leave the Cottagers heartbroken.

The late comeback, which comes off the back of a dramatic 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove last weekend, means Everton are unbeaten in their last five league fixtures.

David Moyes, having been booked for his celebrations against the Seagulls, will be celebrating in the stands as his team climb to seventh in the Premier League standings and just six points adrift of the top five.

In comparison, Fulham have now suffered back-to-back late losses, following last weekend's devastating Old Trafford defeat, leaving the Cottagers 10th in the table and slipping to nine points behind the top five places.

Bournemouth 1-1 Aston Villa: Villans title hopes dented again

Aston Villa's Premier League title hopes were dented again on Saturday afternoon as Bournemouth came from behind to seal a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

The Villans, in truth, were fortunate to escape the Vitality with any points, as the Cherries were dominant throughout the 90 minutes and should have claimed the victory if not for a mass of missed chances.

Morgan Rogers had opened the scoring with a thunderous finish in the first half, and after an endless siege on Emi Martinez's goal, Bournemouth eventually found the equaliser.

January arrival Rayan, who registered an assist off the bench in his debut against Wolves last weekend, went on a winding run before finding the back of the net on his full Bournemouth debut.

The Cherries were ultimately unable to find the winning goal, meaning the two teams had to settle for one point apiece, leaving Bournemouth 11th in the table, while the Villans squandered the chance to go second in the standings.

Aston Villa have now achieved just one win in their last five Premier League outings, and Unai Emery's side will be glancing nervously over their shoulder at the rejuvenated Manchester United and Chelsea, who are just three and four points behind the Villans respectively.