Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland: Why the Gunners should be incredibly confident of ending long wait for Premier League trophy

07 Feb 2026 17:40

Arsenal will end the day nine or more points clear at the top of the Premier League table for the first time since the final day of their 2003-04 title-winning season.

The Gunners won the 2003-04 Premier League title by 11 points, with Chelsea a distant second, while Manchester United and Liverpool made up the top four.

Arsenal are the clear favourites to win the Premier League title this season, with Mikel Arteta's side moving nine points ahead of second-placed Manchester City on Saturday afternoon courtesy of their three-goal success over Sunderland.

Martin Zubimendi made the breakthrough against the Black Cats before Viktor Gyokeres struck twice, and the result has moved the Gunners onto 56 points in the Premier League table, nine points clear of second-placed Man City, who have a game in hand.

The Gunners have 13 more league games left, taking on Brentford, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Fulham, West Ham United, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after the win over Sunderland, two-goal Gyokeres said: "The results show it but they are a very good side. They are very strong and good in the air so it'll always be a battle. When you score three goals, it's a good result.

"We've shown throughout the season that a lot of players have come from the bench and had an impact. It's a very good sign and we have to keep it going.

"We had some great results recently but it's always tough and we have to be on top in every aspect to win games. We have to prepare our bodies and win the next one."

Arteta hails Gyokeres amid criticism of striker

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Arteta told reporters at his press conference when questioned on Gyokeres: "When they see the line-up and he's not in everyone is talking. But he's been like this since the start.

"The type of character that we expected, and when you put that shirt on, it comes with responsibility and expectation. In your journey, you're going to have moments here where it is really tough.

"I love his character, the way he approaches every single day. He has a genuine will to help the team.

"He came on in moments when the game was probably a bit more open, he had more company in and around him. But what for me that really makes a different is the consistency every single day to understand his teammates.

"With Viktor it's very difficult to understand his emotion as he looks at you and you don't really know. He is constantly trying to improve his game."

Gyokeres has now netted six times in 2026, making him the highest-scoring Premier League player in all competitions since the turn of the year.