Arsenal transfer news: Major Kenan Yildiz update as Mikel Arteta dealt £5.2m contract blow

Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz has reportedly made a major decision on his future following links with a move to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old has established a reputation as one of the most talented prospects in European football in recent months, having had a direct hand in 17 goals in 31 appearances for the Old Lady in all tournaments this season.

Yildiz has struck nine of his own while providing eight assists for Juventus in 2025-26, and the Turkey international has unsurprisingly been linked with moves to a few European powerhouses.

Chelsea have been the Premier League team most heavily tipped to bring Yildiz to England, and the Club World Cup winners allegedly saw a £59m bid for the attacker rejected last summer.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Real Madrid are also believed to have taken an interest in the former Bayern Munich youngster, who is under contract at the Allianz Stadium until the end of the 2028-29 season.

Kenan Yildiz makes major 'contract decision' amid Chelsea, Arsenal links

Juve were therefore under no pressure to sell Yildiz anyway, but the Old Lady have been determined to tie him down to a bumper extension reflecting his status in the squad and in Europe.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a verbal agreement has now been struck between Yildiz's camp and Juventus over a new contract, and the player has given the thumbs-up to the proposal.

Yildiz's renewal will reportedly add another 12 months onto his contract - prolonging his stay until 2030 - and the attacker can expect a significant pay rise on the yearly £1.5m he currently earns.

Additional information from La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Yildiz's wage will increase by over 300% to £5.2m per year, and he will also receive the same amount as a loyalty bonus the second he puts pen to paper.

The 20-year-old will therefore be brought in line with some of the highest earners in the Juve squad, a consequence of his 25 goals and 19 assists in 115 appearances for the Old Lady in all tournaments.

Will Chelsea, Arsenal suffer without Kenan Yildiz?

Most teams in Europe would no doubt love to have Yildiz in their ranks; at such a tender age, the Turkish starlet demonstrates a killer instinct, versatility and leadership all in one.

Furthermore, Yildiz's best work often comes as a second striker or left-winger, and Arsenal could be on the lookout for an upgrade in the latter position during the summer transfer window.

Neither Gabriel Martinelli nor Leandro Trossard's long-term futures are set in stone, while Eberechi Eze is yet to settle into the first team and has predominantly been deployed as a Martin Odegaard backup.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior could have also done with a powerful alternative to the inconsistent Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens on the left-hand side, so Yildiz's extension represents particularly bad news for both clubs.