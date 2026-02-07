Harvey Elliott future: Liverpool demand made by Aston Villa boss Unai Emery, admits playmaker 'being damaged'

By Darren Plant | 07 Feb 2026 10:44

Unai Emery has claimed that Aston Villa and Liverpool have been discussing the future of Harvey Elliott for three months.

When Villa signed the playmaker on loan in the summer, the perception was that triggering an obligation to buy for £35m would be a formality.

However, Emery quickly made the decision that the West Midlands outfit should not spend that sum of money on Elliott, who needs to make 10 appearances to activate the aforementioned clause.

Now on seven matches, Elliott's future was a hot topic for debate during the closing days of the winter market, but an impasse has seemingly been reached behind the scenes.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Emery conceded that the 22-year-old was being "damaged" by the situation, despite continue to acknowledge his professionalism during the situation.

© Imago

Emery makes Liverpool demand over Elliott saga

Although the perception has been that Villa have only recently asked Liverpool to remove the 10-game clause from their agreement, Emery says that a request was first made three months ago.

The Spaniard told reporters: "I spoke with him. We have been fair because there are two ways. One way is sport, the second is business. We'll be fair in case, because we are trying it and I told him, I spoke a few times with Harvey.

"Now I am opening the door to play with us, because he can help us, but it's not only on my side. The other side is Liverpool, if they are taking off the clauses they have, to play matches and for us to buy him compulsory.

"[I said to him] 'you are going to play here with us, it's a sport decision'. But now it's a sport decision and a business decision.

"My sport decision is still there - 'you are deserving to play, we need your qualities in the field, you are going to play'. But in case, the clauses are still there and now it is Liverpool - they have the key."

He added: "We are speaking about it [taking off the clause] but not now. We started speaking about it three months ago. Of course, the transfer window was finished on Monday.

"It will be fair for him, because he's a calm guy, good guy, and he's a fantastic professional. And then his qualities are there.

"Of course he must play, and he's really being passionate and I know we are damaging him, because we got a deal with Liverpool in the summer and the deal is there, and we are taking the decision responsibly from my side."

© Imago

Will Liverpool budge on Elliott future?

While Liverpool know that Villa have no intention of paying £35m for Elliott, they will be insistent that one of their Premier League rivals pay some kind of financial penalty to change the agreement.

As it stands, it is unclear whether Villa are prepared to do so, or how much it would negatively impact on their position with the Premier League's and UEFA's financial regulations.

There is an argument that Villa using Elliott could be hugely beneficial when they are attempting to secure Champions League qualification and win silverware in the FA Cup and Europa League.

With Elliott having less than 18 months left on his contract, Liverpool realistically only have one more transfer window to cash in on his signature. Therefore, regular football would help maintain his value on the market.

Nevertheless, unless Liverpool are prepared to budge, all parties face losing out over the coming months.