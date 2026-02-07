Preview: Roma vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 07 Feb 2026 10:17 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 10:23

After going three games without a win, Roma will look to kickstart their top-four quest on Monday, as they welcome in-form Cagliari to Stadio Olimpico.

But, having posted three straight wins in Serie A, the visitors will now aim to do the double over their hosts, following December's success in Sardinia.

Match preview

After recording back-to-back wins midway through last month, Roma have since drawn two and lost one, stalling their positive momentum.

In context, draws with AC Milan and Panathinaikos - the latter of which came away from home with 10 men, and secured a top-eight finish in the Europa League - were both commendable.

However, Gian Piero Gasperini's team put in a pallid display against Udinese on Monday evening, tamely losing 1-0 after conceding a deflected free-kick.

Despite that defeat, Roma have won 14 of their 23 Serie A fixtures so far, which represents the club's best record at this stage of a season since 2017, when they went on to finish second.

This year, the Giallorossi are focused on claiming an elusive top-four finish - and with it, a long-awaited return to the Champions League - but Juventus, Como and Atalanta BC are all in the fight.

So, they cannot afford to slip up at home to Cagliari, who they have defeated without conceding in each of the last three meetings at Stadio Olimpico.

Meanwhile, Cagliari will be aiming to do a league double over Roma for just the second time ever, having won the reverse fixture 1-0 in early December.

That overdue victory halted the Rossoblu's slump down the standings, sparking a revival that has seen them stride ever closer to safety.

Now sitting in mid-table, Cagliari have won their last three league matches - as many wins as across the previous 17 - and look set to confirm a fourth straight year in Serie A.

Soon after toppling Juventus, they beat Fiorentina in Florence, before thumping hapless Hellas Verona 4-0 last time out.

So, the Sardinian side are now gunning for four consecutive top-flight wins, having last achieved that feat back in October 2012.

Whatever the result in Rome, rookie coach Fabio Pisacane has already proved his potential: Cagliari have posted their most points at this stage of a top-flight campaign for six years.

Roma Serie A form:

L W W W D L

Roma form (all competitions):

L W W D D L

Cagliari Serie A form:

L D L W W W

Team News

Roma's absence list still features key man Manu Kone and injury-prone playmaker Paulo Dybala, while Stephan El Shaarawy is likely to miss out.

Though Evan Ferguson could be back on the bench and loan signing Bryan Zaragoza may make his debut, fellow forwards Artem Dovbyk and Robino Vaz are also unavailable.

So, Donyell Malen should continue to lead the Giallorossi's attack, having earned rich praise from Gasperini. Since joining from Aston Villa last month, Malen ranks second for shots in Serie A - albeit he has only scored once.

Meanwhile, Cagliari trio Michael Folorunsho, Andrea Belotti and Mattia Felici are still sidelined, but Pisacane has an otherwise full squad to choose from.

Once again, Besiktas loanee Semih Kilicsoy should resist the challenge of Gennaro Borrelli to start up front, with Sebastiano Esposito set to provide support.

While Kilicsoy has burst onto the scene in 2026, taking his Serie A tally to four goals last week, Marco Palestra has been impressing all season.

Given his top-flight debut by Gasperini last term - when they were both with Atalanta - the hard-running wing-back has posted five goal involvements so far.

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Ghilardi; Celik, Cristante, El Aynaoui, Wesley; Soule, Pellegrini; Malen

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Ze Pedro, Mina, Rodriguez; Palestra, Adopo, Gaetano, Mazzitelli, Obert; Esposito, Kilicsoy

We say: Roma 1-0 Cagliari

Although Cagliari pose a real threat in their current form, Roma should just edge a tight contest at the Olimpico.

The hosts are particularly tough to beat on home turf, where they have conceded just six league goals all season.

