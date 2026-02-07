Next Manchester United manager: Michael Carrick makes honest claim over job credentials despite winning run

By Darren Plant | 07 Feb 2026 09:45

Michael Carrick has seemingly encouraged club chiefs to take their time over deciding who they want to be Manchester United manager in the long term.

After Darren Fletcher took charge for two games on the back of Ruben Amorim's departure, Carrick was appointed as the interim boss until the end of the season.

Despite starting his reign with games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham, the former Red Devils midfielder has delivered three successive wins.

With eight goals being scored in total and United now sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table, Carrick has enhanced his chances of being given the role on a full-time basis.

Nevertheless, speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, the Englishman does not want club officials to make a "knee-jerk" decision either way.

© Imago / APL

Carrick says "football can twist and turn"

The 44-year-old said: "Nothing's changed, no, to be honest. It's not going to change what I do, or how I feel about it. I think I'm fully aware of the role I'm doing here and the responsibility I've got.

"We want to be successful. I want the club to be successful beyond the end of the season. If that's me, if that's somebody else at this stage, I can't control that and we'll see what happens.

"But it's certainly about trying to improve the team and keep making Manchester United stronger and improving all the time. But nothing's changed. The results over a short period of time don't change that.

"If they have changed that, there's something wrong. It can't be so knee-jerk either way, whether it's really good or whether there are a few issues we need to solve. It's steady progress, really.

"You know that football can twist and turn just as quick, so we have got to keep it a bit level, really, and keep focusing on what we need to do."

© Imago / Every Second Media

Is pressure on or off Carrick at Man United?

When Carrick was named as Amorim's temporary successor, expectations were relatively low given that United had been so inconsistent under the Portuguese.

However, the manner in which United defeated neighbours Man City and fought back to beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium gives the impression that anything is possible under the club legend.

The honeymoon period would end if Carrick oversees a home defeat to Spurs on Saturday, yet they will move to within three points of third-placed Aston Villa with a fourth victory in succession.

In one way, Carrick will want the pressure to intensify in order to show his credentials, but everything may naturally fall into place for him should Man United maintain their winning streak and ultimately secure Champions League qualification come the end of the season.