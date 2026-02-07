Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'back in race' for 20-goal striker - but face competition from two clubs

By Darren Plant | 07 Feb 2026 09:21 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 09:22

Chelsea are reportedly contemplating whether to reignite their interest in a former transfer target.

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Chelsea sit in fifth place in the Premier League table.

The Blues also hold the fourth-best attacking record with 42 goals from 24 games, only behind Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal.

However, doubts remain over who will be the forward options for Liam Rosenior heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea's hierarchy have not ruled out returning for a player who they wanted to sign back in 2024.

© Imago

Chelsea to move for 20-goal striker?

The report alleges that Porto's Samu Aghehowa is 'firmly back on their radar' ahead of the summer transfer window.

Aghehowa has developed from a prospect at Atletico Madrid to a striker who has netted 47 goals from 76 appearances for Porto, including 20 strikes in 2025-26.

As notable as his 32 goals in Primeira Liga, the 21-year-old has nine strikes from 16 outings in the Europa League to his name.

Chelsea allegedly recognise that securing the services of a striker with a greater physical presence than their current options has become a necessity.

Nevertheless, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are said to remain as admirers of Aghehowa, who has a contract at Porto until the end of 2028-29.

Although not confirmed, previous reports have indicated that the four-cap Spain international has a release clause of €100m (£86.86m).

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Do Chelsea really need Aghehowa?

With Joao Pedro impressing under Rosenior, the Brazil international is in line to be one of Chelsea's centre-forward options next season.

The other two designated spots are up for grabs. While Liam Delap and Marc Guiu currently feature in the club's plans, the former has not made a sustained positive impact and the latter requires more first-team football.

At this point in time, Strasbourg's Emanuel Emegha appears in line to be part of the group having already agreed to move to Stamford Bridge on a long-term contract.

Therefore, assuming that Chelsea have an offer accepted for Aghehowa, the player would be left with a three-way fight for a starting role if he wanted to move to West London.