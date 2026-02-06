Team News: Wolves vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 06 Feb 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 15:00

Champions League-chasing Chelsea travel to Molineux to face Premier League basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues were knocked out by Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, while the Old Gold lost 2-0 against Bournemouth last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

WOLVES

Out: Toti Gomes (hamstring)

Doubtful: Ladislav Krejci (illness), Jhon Arias (other)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, Andre, Mane, J. Gomes, H. Bueno; Hwang, Armstrong

CHELSEA

Out: Jamie Gittens (hamstring), Levi Colwill (knee), Dario Essugo (other), Tosin Adarabioyo (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: Reece James (knock), Pedro Neto (knock), Filip Jorgensen (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Estevao, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro