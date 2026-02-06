Team News: Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Aston Villa travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
While Villa were beaten 1-0 by Brantford last weekend, the Cherries claimed a 2-0 victory at Wolves last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
BOURNEMOUTH vs. ASTON VILLA
BOURNEMOUTH
Out: Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon Doak (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (unspecified), Will Dennis (ankle)
Doubtful: David Brooks (ankle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson
ASTON VILLA
Out: Youri Tielemans (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), John McGinn (knee), Alysson (knee), Andres Garcia (thigh)
Doubtful: Ollie Watkins (hamstring), Amadou Onana (muscle fatigue)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Abraham