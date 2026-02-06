Premier League Gameweek 25
Bournemouth
Feb 7, 2026 3.00pm
Vitality Stadium
Aston Villa

Team News: Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago

Aston Villa travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

While Villa were beaten 1-0 by Brantford last weekend, the Cherries claimed a 2-0 victory at Wolves last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

BOURNEMOUTH vs. ASTON VILLA

 

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon Doak (thigh), Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (unspecified), Will Dennis (ankle)

Doubtful: David Brooks (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson

ASTON VILLA

Out: Youri Tielemans (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), John McGinn (knee), Alysson (knee), Andres Garcia (thigh)

Doubtful: Ollie Watkins (hamstring), Amadou Onana (muscle fatigue)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Abraham

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Bournemouth related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe