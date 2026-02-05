Bournemouth lineup vs. Aston Villa: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 05 Feb 2026 16:35 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 19:12

Bournemouth could be without seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa at the Vitality Stadium.

Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Tyler Adams, Justin Kluivert (both knee), Ben Gannon Doak (thigh), Julio Soler (unspecified) and Will Dennis (ankle) all remain out with injuries, while this weekend's game may come too soon for David Brooks (ankle).

January signing Rayan provided an assist on his Premier League debut as a substitute in last weekend’s 2-0 win at Wolves, and head coach Andoni Iraola will be tempted to hand the 19-year-old his first start for the Cherries against Villa.

Rayan is set to battle with Amine Adli and Alex Jimenez for a start out wide, the latter of whom will join Bournemouth permanently from AC Milan if he makes one more appearance for the club.

Bournemouth attacker Eli Junior Kroupi has the best shot conversion rate of any Premier League player to have at least 10 shots this season (38.1%) and he scored his eighth top-flight goal of the season last weekend. The teenager is poised to continue in the final third alongside central striker Evanilson.

Alex Toth - another new signing - and Ryan Christie will both be looking to force their way back into the first XI, though Alex Scott and Lewis Cook are the most likely duo to start in centre-midfield.

If Jimenez is handed another start further forward, then Adam Smith is set to retain his starting spot at right-back, joining James Hill, Marcos Senesi and Adrien Truffert in a four-man defence, protecting goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson

