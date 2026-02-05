Wolves vs. Chelsea: Liam Rosenior talks up ability of Rob Edwards, English coaches ahead of trip to Molineux

By Darren Plant | 05 Feb 2026 18:27

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has stressed that the English managers currently at Premier League clubs deserve their respective opportunities.

Aside from Eddie Howe at Newcastle United, no Englishman has held down a permanent role at a top-flight club for some time.

However, Rosenior is one of three Englishman - the others being Michael Carrick and Rob Edwards at Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively - who have been appointed to roles since November.

Carrick is impressing in his role at Old Trafford, winning his opening three matches since replacing Ruben Amorim.

Meanwhile, Rosenior and Edwards go head to head on Saturday afternoon when Wolves host Chelsea at Molineux.

Rosenior says English managers can make sustained Premier League impact

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rosenior was quizzed on the prospect of facing a fellow countrymen and what is means for the future of English coaches in general.

He told reporters: "I don't want to speak on behalf of all British managers. I can only speak from my own personal experience. I'm proud to be from this country. I'm proud to represent this club, being born in London.

"I think there are some outstanding British coaches in the Premier League, in the Championship, in League 1 and League 2. Because the Premier League is such a worldwide league with a market, everyone wants to be in the Premier League.

"It's very difficult for British coaches, other than being promoted, to make that step. I think British coaches, Michael [Carrick] is doing a great job, Rob [Edwards] is an outstanding coach. We can hold our own and hopefully we show that in our respective roles."

Why Wolves visit is a major game for Rosenior

Rosenior has played down the criticism that he received for his tactics during Chelsea's narrow EFL Cup semi-final exit to Arsenal earlier this week.

While he did so with plenty of justification, Chelsea now face a more favourable run of games in Wolves, Leeds United, Hull City and Burnley.

With Liverpool facing Manchester City on Sunday, Chelsea will move four points clear of the sixth-placed Merseyside giants with a maximum return at Molineux.

However, dropping points will give encouragement to the chasing pack at the same time as he would come in for more negativity regarding his appointment.