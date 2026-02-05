Chelsea injury news: Reece James, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens updates provided ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers fixture

By Darren Plant | 05 Feb 2026 14:23

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has suggested that Reece James and Pedro Neto remain doubts for Saturday's Premier League fixture at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Blues continue their hectic schedule with a trip to Molineux as they bid to remain in the top five of the Premier League table.

Rosenior is tasked with helping his players bounce back from the disappointment of their elimination from the EFL Cup at the semi-final stage to Arsenal on Tuesday night.

James and Neto were both notable absentees for that encounter, the pair having failed to come through fitness tests on the day of the game.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rosenior indicated that the duo would continue to be assessed, as well as provide a more concerning update on Jamie Gittens.

Rosenior reveals long-term layoff for winger

Rosenior told the media that Gittens was in line for a long-term layoff with the hamstring injury that he sustained against West Ham United last weekend.

The Englishman said: "Don't know yet. Had training today, which was a recovery day for the lads who played a really tough physical game on Tuesday. We'll check with them tomorrow and then we'll make a decision then.

"Jamie, he's looking a little bit more long-term. It's a real shame for him. He's got a tear in his hamstring, which is a real shame for him.

"I have not worked with him for too long. Obviously, I know about his career and what an outstanding player he is. Yeah, so that's going to be a big miss for us."

Will Rosenior take any risks on senior players?

With James and Neto having been in a position to undergo fitness tests on Tuesday, the suggestion is that they should be fine for the trip to the West Midlands.

Nevertheless, Rosenior has frequently said that he will not take risks on players at this stage of the season.

Chelsea have a game every three days until February 13, with Leeds United and Hull City to follow the Wolves match.

When squad rotation is a necessity, a scenario could play out where Rosenior keeps James and Neto in reserve for the Stamford Bridge showdown with Leeds United on Tuesday.