Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Doncaster Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 05 Feb 2026 13:34

Both aiming to continue upturns in form and climb the League One table, Wycombe Wanderers and Doncaster Rovers will square off at Adams Park on Saturday.

The hosts sit ninth and trail the playoffs by eight points, while their visitors have climbed to 17th spot but still only lead the relegation zone by two points.

Match preview

Wycombe Wanderers head back into League One action on Saturday aiming to extend an upturn in form and boost their outside playoff hopes.

They looked set for a mid-table finish as a seven-game span between late November and the beginning of January produced seven points to leave them on 30 from 24 outings, but Michael Duff's side have since kicked on to climb into the top 10.

Indeed, from their last five attempts, the Chairboys have now added 10 more points to their tally, firstly recording wins over AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town before falling to Peterborough United.

Duff's men bounced back by beating Wigan Athletic 2-0 thanks to goals from Caolan Boyd-Munce and Cauley Woodrow, before they most recently visited Mansfield Town on Saturday and left with a creditable point from a goalless stalemate.

Now sitting ninth and eight points outside of the playoff places with 17 games left to play and a game in hand on sixth-placed Huddersfield Town, Wycombe Wanderers will hope to continue their improvement and get back to winning ways to narrow that deficit on Saturday.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

They face a tough test, though, with the visitors in a much-improved run of their own at the bottom end of the division.

A dismal run across late 2025 and the beginning of the new year, in which they only won one of 16 matches, left newly-promoted Doncaster Rovers deep in the relegation zone on 23 points from 24 games.

Grant McCann's side have also turned their fortunes around since mid-January, though, picking up 10 more points in their last five attempts, firstly beating AFC Wimbledon and Leyton Orient either side of a draw with Wigan Athletic in which they led 3-0.

An away loss to promotion-chasing Bradford City then followed, but the Rovers bounced back in a trip to Burton Albion on Tuesday, leaving with a 2-1 victory having led by two inside 15 minutes through Luke Molyneux and Owen Bailey and standing strong for the final 15 minutes after Kyran Lofthouse halved the deficit.

Thanks to their impressive upturn in form in recent weeks, Doncaster Rovers have climbed up to 17th spot, but still only leading the bottom four by two points, they will be keen to continue the hot streak and move further away from the threat of relegation.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

DWWLWD

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

LWDWLW

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

WWDWLW

Team News

© Imago

Wycombe Wanderers remain unable to call on Josh Scowen and Ewan Henderson due to ongoing injuries.

Cauley Woodrow should again lead the line with support from the dangerous trio of Junior Quitirna, Luke Harris and Fred Onyedinma, who has netted seven league goals so far this term.

Behind them, Aaron Morley made his second debut for the Chairboys last time out in midfield alongside Caolan Boyd-Munce, with the former loanee having returned on a permanent basis in the January transfer window.

Doncaster Rovers may be unchanged from their midweek away win over Burton Albion, with midfielder Ben Close remaining sidelined.

Attacking midfielder Elliot Lee made his debut up front in that game after a deadline day loan arrival from Wrexham, with Luke Molyneux and Hakeeb Adelakun offering threat from the wings.

Lee will have further support from Harry Clifton and star man and captain Owen Bailey, who netted his 11th league goal of the season in midweek.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Allen, Casey, Harvie; Morley, Boyd-Munce; Quitirna, Harris, Onyedinma; Woodrow

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Clark; Sterry, Byrne, McGrath, Senior; Gotts; Molyneux, Bailey, Clifton, Adelakun; Lee

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Doncaster Rovers

With both sides rejuvenated having previously been underperforming their quality in recent months, we anticipate a tight contest at Adams Park on Saturday and see a share of the points as the most likely outcome.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.