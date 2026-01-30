Preview: Mansfield Town vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 30 Jan 2026 10:00 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 10:50

Looking to close the gap on the sides above, Mansfield Town welcome Wycombe Wanderers to One Call Stadium for a Saturday League One clash.

The Stags extended their unbeaten run last time out with a draw against Plymouth Argyle, while the Chairboys come into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 victory over Wigan Athletic.

Match preview

Following a tight relegation battle last season, Mansfield Town have come into the 2025-26 campaign looking to build on their previous performances.

Following 26 League One fixtures, Nigel Clough’s side sit 12th after recording 10 wins, seven draws and nine defeats, leaving them with an outside chance of pushing towards the top six.

The Stags are currently enjoying their best period of the season, with the Nottinghamshire-based side heading into Saturday with no losses in their last seven.

That run continued in midweek, as captain Ryan Sweeney scored from close range to earn a point away at Plymouth Argyle.

Should Clough's Mansfield Town claim their 11th League One win of the season, they will close the gap on the division's playoff spots and potentially end the weekend five points away from sixth place.

As for Wycombe Wanderers, they have enjoyed a serious upturn in form since replacing Mike Dodds with Michael Duff in September.

Taking over a struggling side, Duff has so far overseen 27 matches in all competitions, winning 13, drawing eight and losing six.

That improvement has seen the Chairboys climb the table and remain firmly in playoff contention, with a win on Saturday potentially lifting them to seventh and within three points of the top six.

A penalty within the first minute from Caolan Boyd-Munce and a much-needed strike from Cauley Woodrow was enough to see off a struggling Wigan side and continue their impressive form.

One area Duff's side will want to improve upon is their inconsistent away form.

Despite having the sixth-best record at home, their 12 points from 13 away games is only the 17th-best record in League One, something the Chairboys will need to build on as the business end of the season draws closer.

This will be the second time the two sides have met this season, with Wycombe winning the previous encounter 2-0, albeit under different management.

Mansfield Town League One form:

W W W W D D

Mansfield Town (all competitions):

W W W W D D

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

D D W W L W

Team News

Nigel Clough has the luxury of naming the same XI once again after coming away from their midweek clash with no further injuries.

They will, however, be without Kyle Knoyle, Tyler Roberts and George Maris due to injury.

As for the visitors, they will be without the services of Josh Scowen and Ewan Henderson.

Woodrow ended a three-month wait for a goal last time out and could be rewarded with a start here.

Expect captain Jack Grimmer to remain in the Wycombe back four with in-form Fred Onyedinma leading the attack.

Mansfield Town possible starting lineup:

Roberts; Oshilaja, Sweeney, Cargill; Akins, Lewis, Hendry, Blake-Tracy; Bolton, Oates, Irow

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Boyd-Munce, Leahy; J. Quitirna, Mullins, L. Harris; Onyedinma

We say: Mansfield Town 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Coming into this clash fairly matched and both in good form, this is a close one to call. We expect a tightly fought contest with the points ultimately being shared on the night.

