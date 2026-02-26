Preview: Wycombe Wanderers vs Burton Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 26 Feb 2026 14:28

Adams Park will play host to a League One clash on Saturday afternoon when Wycombe Wanderers and Burton Albion lock horns for the second time this season.

The Chairboys returned to winning ways with an impressive 3-1 victory against Stevenage, while the Brewers stunned Stockport County in a huge 3-0 win.

Match preview

After narrowly missing out on promotion to the Championship last term, Wycombe are once again targeting a top-six finish, though they will be determined to go one step further this time around.

After 33 league matches, Michael Duff's side sit five points adrift of the playoff places, with 12 wins, 11 draws and 10 losses giving the Chairboys 47 points.

Saturday’s hosts head into this contest on the back of a 3-1 home victory that ended a brief wobble following defeat to Reading and a draw with Exeter City.

Goals from Cauley Woodrow, Nathan Lowe and Junior Quitirna sealed a valuable win over a fellow promotion contender, and another three points this weekend could move Wycombe within touching distance of the top six.

However, consistency on the road remains a concern.

Their tally of 14 points from 16 away matches ranks among the weaker records in the division, in stark contrast to their strong home form, which has provided the foundation for their playoff push.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Burton Albion, meanwhile, arrive in buoyant mood after a superb 3-0 win over high-flying Stockport County lifted them further clear of the relegation zone.

A stunning second-half performance after a Tyrese Shade brace and a George Evans strike ensured a huge victory that stretched their unbeaten run to four games.

Having also taken points from Port Vale, Luton Town and Rotherham United during this encouraging run, the Brewers now sit five points above the bottom four with 13 matches remaining.

The run has come at a good time but the Brewers will know that they are not safe just yet and will want to put further space between themselves and the dreaded drop zone.

Improving their output in the final third remains key, with their 38 league goals among the lowest totals in League One and a significant factor behind their current position in the table.

The pair meet for the second time this season after playing out a goalless draw back in December.

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

W D W L D W

Burton Albion League One form:

D L D W D W

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

L D L W D W

Team News

© Imago

Wycombe Wanderers appear to have come away from their latest clash with no further injury concerns but may look to change things up after impressive performances off the bench.

After scoring five minutes into his Wycombe debut, Lowe is expected to come into the starting XI for the first time, while a goal off the bench for Quitirna could mean he is also rewarded with a start.

Woodrow is expected to keep his spot and lead the line while club captain Luke Leahy could come into the midfield.

Duff will be without Caolan Boyd-Munce who will continue to miss out with a quad injury that he picked up a few weeks back.

After one of their best wins of the season, Bowyer will be tempted to keep the same XI that scored three times in 19 minutes.

Shade is expected to partner Jake Beesley in attack, while JJ McKiernan could drop to the bench as he continues to build his fitness up following an injury.

However, Charlie Webster, James Jones, Finn Delap, Sebastian Revan, Dylan Williams and Terence Vancooten will all remain unavailable.

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Henderson, Boyd-Munce; Onyedinma, Quitirna, Lowe; Woodrow

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Vancooten, Sibbick; Lofthouse, Chauke, Evans, Hartridge; McKiernan; Beesley, Shade

We say: Wycombe Wanderers 2-2 Burton Albion

With promotion ambitions and survival hopes both at stake, this encounter carries significant weight at either end of the table. With that said, we expect the points to be shared in a high-scoring encounter.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.