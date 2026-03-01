Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola 'to battle' domestic rival and European giant for versatile Serie A star

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Mar 2026 01:21

Manchester City have reportedly intensified their scouting of Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso as Pep Guardiola looks to bolster his defensive options for the 2026-27 campaign.

The Premier League champions have maintained a long-standing interest in the Italy international, whose tactical flexibility has made him one of the most sought-after defenders in European football.

City are understood to be prioritising the arrival of a modern, technically gifted full-back who can operate comfortably on either flank.

With the summer transfer window approaching, the hierarchy at the Etihad Stadium are evaluating potential moves to ensure the squad remains capable of competing across four fronts next term.

As a result, Football Insider reports that senior figures have identified the 26-year-old as a primary target who aligns perfectly with the manager's demanding tactical requirements.

Guardiola eyes 'ideal' Cambiaso move to solve full-back concerns

© Imago

City are reportedly preparing a summer approach for Cambiaso, despite the defender being under contract in Turin until 2029.

Since arriving from Genoa in 2022, he has become an integral part of the Juventus starting line-up, making 120 appearances for the Bianconeri.

Guardiola is said to be an admirer of the Italian, largely because the 26-year-old is comfortable operating as an inverted full-back and can also step into central midfield when needed.

Cambiaso has impressed this season, scoring twice and providing five assists in 39 matches in all competitions.

Although Juventus have so far been unwilling to lose such an important player, City’s financial power may severely test their resolve as they seek to overhaul their defensive options.

Man City to 'battle' domestic rival, Euro heavyweight for Cambiaso

© Imago

Whether the Italian heavyweights can ward off growing attention from several of Europe’s top clubs remains uncertain, with Liverpool and Real Madrid also believed to be closely tracking developments.

Juventus are determined to hold on to the Coppa Italia winner, yet the temptation of playing under Guardiola and challenging for Premier League titles could be hard for the player to turn down.

Cambiaso’s composure on the ball and tactical awareness have drawn glowing reports from scouts, who feel he possesses the qualities needed to flourish in the high-intensity demands of English football.

Manchester City reportedly looked into a move during the January transfer window and, although no agreement was finalised, the club are said to have maintained open channels of communication.