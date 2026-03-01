Preview: Barnsley vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 01 Mar 2026 12:06

Barnsley will be looking to pick up another big win when they welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Oakwell Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 13th in the League One table and are both eight points above the relegation zone and eight points off the playoffs, while the visitors are ninth and just two points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Barnsley got back to winning ways on Saturday as they beat a struggling Leyton Orient side 3-1, with veteran striker David McGoldrick netting an impressive hat-trick.

McGoldrick has been in excellent form recently, having made 12 goal contributions in 10 league games since the start of 2026, and his exploits mean that Davis Keillor-Dunn's move to Wrexham in the January transfer window has not majorly hurt Barnsley.

Keillor-Dunn is still Barnsley's top scorer this season, having netted 13 league goals in 24 games, but McGoldrick is poised to overtake him having scored 12 league goals in 27 matches.

Manager Conor Hourihane praised his side's "dogged" performance against Leyton Orient, although it is clear that the Tykes need to find some consistency if they are to make a genuine push for the playoffs.

Barnsley have not won consecutive league games since November and have only picked up four victories in 11 matches in 2026.

Wycombe are unbeaten in their last three games and picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory over Burton Albion on Saturday, with Caolan Boyd-Munce, Luke Harris and Nathan Lowe on target.

The Chairboys narrowly missed out on earning promotion to the Championship last season and are once again targeting a playoff place this time around, with Michael Duff's side currently three places below the top six.

Duff will be suspended for Tuesday's clash after getting sent off at half-time at the weekend following an incident in the tunnel, with assistant boss Alex Morris set to take charge from the dugout.

Wycombe do have an impressive defensive record this season, with only the current top three sides conceding less goals, but they have struggled on the road.

In 16 matches away from home, Wycombe have only won two of them which is the joint-worst record in the division along with a Wigan Athletic side that are just one point above the relegation zone.

Barnsley League One form:

DLDWDW

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

DWLDWW

Team News

Barnsley will be without the likes of Josh Earl and Tawanda Chirewa through injury and are unlikely to make too many changes after their big win at the weekend.

McGoldrick will once again lead the line given his excellent form, with Reyes Cleary and Adam Phillips providing support out wide after they both bagged an assist against Leyton Orient.

However, Patrick Kelly was forced off with an apparent calf injury and Vimal Yoganathan is in line to replace him.

Wycombe could hand Lowe his first start after he once again scored off the bench against Burton, with Jamie Mullins expected to drop to the bench.

Defender Anders Hagelskjaer suffered an injury on Saturday and could be replaced by Taylor Allen in the starting lineup.

Barnsley possible starting lineup:

Goodman; O'Keefe, O'Connell, De Gevigney, Watson; Bland, Connell; Phillips, Yoganathan, Cleary; McGoldrick

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Allen, Harvie; Henderson, Boyd-Munce; Onyedinma, Harris, Lowe; Woodrow

We say: Barnsley 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Wycombe are in better form than Barnsley, but their poor record away from home this season means we are predicting a draw.

