Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

Doncaster Rovers play host to Stockport County in the EFL Trophy semi-finals on Tuesday evening.

These two teams are vying for spot at Wembley when they sit in 18th and fifth position in the League One table respectively.

Match preview

Having won three successive games across two different competitions, Doncaster would have been confident of earning a result versus League One leaders Cardiff City.

However, despite the Bluebirds missing their two first-choice strikers, Doncaster still succumbed to a 4-0 defeat.

Grant McCann's team are now just three points above the relegation zone, albeit having played fewer games than some of the clubs below them.

Doncaster now have the fourth worst home record in League One, accumulating just 22 points from their 16 fixtures.

That said, they have delivered at the Eco-Power Stadium in this competition, scoring 11 goals in matches against Bradford City, Chesterfield and Fleetwood Town respectively before prevailing away at Huddersfield Town in the quarter-finals.

As for Stockport, they have come through two penalty shootouts on their way to reaching the last four, while they won 4-0 away at Port Vale in the previous round.

Nevertheless, David Challinor will be extremely frustrated with his team's recent form, having lost three of their last four games in League One.

All three of those setbacks have occurred on their travels, succumbing to Bradford City, Burton Albion and Stevenage respectively.

Letting slip a lead against Stevenage has left Stockport 15 points adrift of the top two with only 12 matches left, as well as with just a five-point advantage over seventh place.

When these two teams met at the Eco-Power Stadium in the third tier on December 9, Stockport recorded a 2-0 victory.

Doncaster Rovers EFL Trophy form:

L W W W W W

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

W L W W W L

Stockport County EFL Trophy form:

W L W W W W

Stockport County form (all competitions):

D W L W L L

Team News

Doncaster will be forced to make a change in defence with Neill Byrne cup-tied courtesy of having already represented Bradford City.

Matthew Pearson could be drafted into the backline as a straight replacement, while Owen Bailey is an alternative if McCann wants to move him from midfield.

George Broadbent and Ben Close may also be recalled in midfield.

Meanwhile, Stockport goalkeeper Corey Addai will hope to keep his place between the sticks having replaced Ben Hinchliffe at the weekend.

While Ben Osborn and Malik Mothersille are options in midfield and on the flank, Challinor may prefer to stick with the team from Saturday's reverse at Stevenage, which would lead to a rare start in this competition for Oliver Norwood.

January signing Adama Sidibeh scored his fourth goal in his last five outings during that fixture.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Pearson, McGrath, Senior; Gotts; Molyneux, Bailey, Clifton, Middleton; Hanlan

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Dacres-Cogley, Hills, Pye, Edun; Bailey, Norwood; Diamond, Wootton, Stokes; Sidibeh

We say: Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Stockport County

With both teams expected to go as strong as possible for this contest, an evenly-matched fixture could play out. Nevertheless, with Doncaster having suffered a heavy defeat on Saturday, we are backing Stockport's superior quality to come through.

