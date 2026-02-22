Preview: Burton Albion vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 22 Feb 2026 17:49

Burton Albion will be looking to pick up an important victory when they welcome high-flying Stockport County to the Pirelli Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 20th in the League One table and are just two points above the relegation zone, while the visitors are fourth and look well-placed to qualify for the playoffs.

Match preview

Burton Albion dropped into the bottom four after a woeful run of form saw them pick up just one win in nine league games between the end of December and the start of February.

However, the Brewers moved out of the drop zone with a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Rotherham last Tuesday and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against playoff chasers Luton Town on Saturday.

Fabio Tavares netted a stoppage-time equaliser for Burton and manager Gary Bowyer felt it was the "least we deserved", branding his side as a "bunch of fighters" as they look to stay in the division.

However, Burton do have one of the worst home records in the division, with only Rotherham and Port Vale picking up less points than them.

It is also worth noting that Burton were beaten 2-1 by Stockport earlier this season, with Udoka Godwin-Malife giving the Brewers the lead before Jack Diamond and Oliver Norwood found the back of the net.

© Imago

Stockport got back to winning ways on Saturday as they beat Wigan Athletic 4-2 in a dramatic clash at Edgeley Park.

Joe Taylor twice gave Wigan the lead, with Brad Hills and Adama Sidibeh netting equalisers for the Hatters before Steven Sessegnon was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Kyle Wootton then scored a brace in stoppage time to earn Stockport the win, while Wigan finished the game with nine men after Maleace Asamoah was also sent off.

It was an important win for Stockport, whose six-match unbeaten run had come to an end just four days earlier when they were beaten 1-0 by Bradford City, and manager Dave Challinor was delighted with the "resilience" his side showed.

Wootton's brace means he is now the leading goalscorer in League One with 17 strikes and he has scored six goals in his last six league games.

Stockport also have an excellent record away from home, with only Lincoln City and Cardiff City picking up more points on the road, and they have not lost to Burton since 2010.

Burton Albion League One form:

LDLDWD

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

DLDDWD

Stockport County League One form:

DWWDLW

Stockport County form (all competitions):

WWDWLW

Team News

© Imago / Focus Images

Burton Albion are missing the likes of Charlie Webster, James Jones, Finn Delap, Sebastian Revan, Dylan Williams and Terence Vancooten through injury.

However, both JJ McKiernan and Jack Armer returned to action against Luton after missing the Rotherham game and are expected to keep their places against Stockport.

Tavares will be pushing for a start after scoring on Saturday, but Burton are likely to continue with Jake Beesley and Tyrese Shade up front.

Stockport will be without Tyler Onyango after he was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury.

Lewis Bate could also be replaced by Odin Bailey in midfield, with Stockport keen to manage their captain's return to action after a serious meniscus injury kept him sidelined for six months.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Sibbick, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Evans, McKiernan, Armer; Beesley, Shade

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Dacres-Cogley, Hills, Pye; Diamond, Norwood, Bailey, Osborn; Sidibeh, Wootton, Stokes

We say: Burton Albion 0-2 Stockport County

Stockport are the in-form team and we are backing them to pick up a crucial win on Tuesday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.