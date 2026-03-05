Preview: Burton Albion vs Stevenage - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 05 Mar 2026 14:28

Burton Albion will be looking to pick up a big win when they welcome Stevenage to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently sit 17th in the League One table and are just four points clear of the relegation zone, while the visitors are ninth and only two points off the playoffs.

Match preview

Burton have picked up eight points from their last five league games to inch further away from the bottom four and they earned a hard-fought point away to Exeter on Tuesday.

Udoka Godwin-Malife gave Burton the lead, but veteran striker Josh Magennis quickly equalised and the game ended 1-1.

Manager Gary Bowyer was happy with the point, but will be hoping his side can go one better on Saturday and pick up all three.

Burton do have a good recent record against Stevenage, having only lost once in their last five meetings across all competitions, and they have been better at home this season.

However, they do have one of the worst defensive records in the division, with only Leyton Orient, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool and Barnsley conceding more goals.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Stevenage, meanwhile, will be looking to take another positive step in their playoff push after returning to winning ways last weekend with a 2-1 victory over fellow promotion contenders Stockport County.

Goals from Carl Piergianni and Matt Phillips earned them a huge come-from-behind victory after Adama Sidibeh had given Stockport the lead and manager Alex Revell is feeling confident about his side's chances of reaching the playoffs.

Speaking after the game, Revell said Stevenage have a "really good opportunity" to earn promotion to the second tier of English football for the first time in their history.

However, Stevenage have lost their last six away games and have one of the worst attacking records in the division, with only Port Vale, Northampton Town, Rotherham United, Wigan Athletic and Doncaster Rovers scoring less goals.

Burton Albion League One form:

W W D W L D

Burton Albion form (all competitions):

D W D W D L

Stevenage League One form:

L L W W L W

Team News

© Imago

Burton Albion could welcome back Terence Vancooten after he missed the Exeter game through illness, with Jasper Moon likely to drop to the bench.

Jake Beesley and Tyrese Shade are expected to continue up front, with George Evans and Kegs Chauke lining up in midfield.

Stevenage could be forced to make at least one change after Louis Thompson picked up a knock against Stockport, with Dan Kemp in line to replace him.

Phillips and Jamie Reid are set to start up front, with Piergianni, Charlie Goode and Luther James-Wildin featuring in defence.

Burton Albion possible starting lineup:

Collins; Godwin-Malife, Vancooten, Hartridge; Lofthouse, Chauke, Evans, Sibbick; Krubally; Beesley, Shade

Stevenage possible starting lineup:

Marschall; James-Wildin, Goode, Piergianni; Pattenden, D. Phillips, White, Kemp, Earley; M. Phillips, Reid

We say: Burton Albion 1-2 Stevenage

Despite Stevenage's poor recent record away from home, we are backing them to pick up all three points on Saturday.

