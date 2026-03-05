Preview: Bristol City vs Coventry City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 05 Mar 2026 15:10 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 15:11

Inconsistent Bristol City welcome Championship leaders Coventry City to Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

The Robins were on the wrong end of an FA Cup shock during the week when they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Port Vale, while the Sky Blues extended their lead at the summit with a dramatic late win against Stoke City.

Match preview

News that the Championship play-offs will expand from four teams to six from the 2026-27 season may come a season too late for Gerhard Struber and his Bristol City side, whose grip on a top-six finish is starting to slip.

With 11 games to go, the Robins sit 10th with 50 points to their name after earning 14 wins, eight draws and 13 defeats.

Inconsistency has been a key issue throughout the campaign for Bristol City as they have continually failed to follow up positive results with another.

The rescheduled FA Cup tie against League One strugglers Port Vale was expected to be the perfect opportunity to regain some form ahead of this tough league clash, but the Robins suffered a 1-0 defeat in extra time, allowing the Valiants to reach the fifth round for the first time in 30 years.

That cup exit will have compounded frustrations following Bristol City’s 2-1 defeat to Watford, meaning Struber’s side heads into Saturday’s encounter in need of a response against a confident and free-scoring opponent.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Frank Lampard's Coventry City, meanwhile, arrive in buoyant mood after securing a fourth consecutive league win, extending their lead at the top of the Championship to eight points and moving ever closer to a return to the Premier League.

With that said, the Sky Blues were moments away from settling for a point until a dramatic stoppage-time winner from Jack Rudoni earned a hard-fought win to leave them nine points clear of third-placed Millwall.

A notable aspect to the formidable season they are having is down to their potent attack.

With 10 games to go after the weekend, Coventry City are the highest scorers in the league with 72, 13 more than the next best record.

Lampard’s side knows that with the position they occupy, only something extraordinary could prevent them from returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

The pair meet for the second time this season after Ephron Mason-Clark's winner was enough to guide Coventry City to a 1-0 win back in December.

Bristol City Championship form:

L W D L W L

Bristol City form (all competitions):

W D L W L L

Coventry City Championship form:

L D W W W W

Team News

© Imago

With Bristol City in cup tie action during the week, expect multiple changes ahead of this one.

Joe Lumley is likely to lose his place in goal with Radek Vitek returning, while Mark Sykes and Emil Riis are also expected to come back into the starting XI.

The Robins, however, will remain without long-term absentees Joe Williams, Luke McNally, Rob Atkinson, Adam Murphy, and Rob Dickie.

As for the table toppers, they have the luxury of naming the same XI for consecutive matches after appearing to come away from their late win with no additional injuries.

They have enjoyed positive news coming out of the medical room in recent weeks and have welcomed back key players to the side to further boost their title hopes.

However, the Sky Blues will remain without Swedish shot-stopper Oliver Dovin and Spanish defender Miguel Angel Brau.

Three goals in three games for Rudoni will keep him in the side with Lampard expected to stick with his usual 4-2-3-1 formation.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Tanner, Eile, N. Borges; Sykes, Knight, Randell, McCrorie; Horvat, Riis, Twine

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; van Ewijk, Thomas, Latibeaudiere, Dasilva; Onyeka, Grimes; Esse, Rudoni, Mason-Clark; Wright

We say: Bristol City 1-3 Coventry City

These two sides come into this one in contrasting form and we expect that to show on Saturday. We see the league leaders making it five wins in a row and leaving Ashton Gate with three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.