Preview: Levante vs Girona - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 05 Mar 2026 16:44 , Last updated: 05 Mar 2026 16:47

Levante will be bidding to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign at home to Girona on Saturday afternoon.

The Frogs are currently 19th in the La Liga table, five points behind 17th-placed Elche, while Girona are 14th, six points outside of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Levante gave their La Liga survival hopes a huge boost last time out, recording a 2-0 victory over 10-man Alaves, with the team ending a four-game losing run in Spain's top flight.

Luis Castro's team still have a lot of work to do if they are to move out of the bottom three, but the gap to 17th-placed Elche is now only five points, and there is plenty of football to be played before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Levante have the worst home record in Spain's top flight this season, picking up only 10 points from 13 matches, and they will be welcoming a Girona outfit that have 14 points to show from their 13 away fixtures during the current season.

The Frogs have only actually locked horns with Girona on 21 previous occasions, boasting a record of 10 wins, five draws and six defeats.

Levante are looking to complete a La Liga double over Girona, having recorded a stunning 4-0 victory when the two teams met in the reverse match back in September 2025.

Girona's last success over Levante came back in November 2017, although three of the last five matches between the two sides have finished all square.

The visitors will enter Saturday's match off the back of a 2-1 home defeat to Celta Vigo, which proved to be their first loss since the end of January.

Michel's side have a record of seven wins, nine draws and 10 defeats from their 26 league matches this season, with 30 points leaving them in 14th spot in the division, six points outside of the relegation zone with 12 games left to play.

Levante actually have the worst defensive record in Spain's top flight this season, conceding 44, but Girona have let in 42 goals, so this will be a battle between two of the poorest defensive teams in Spain's top flight during the 2025-26 campaign.

Levante La Liga form:

DLLLLW

Girona La Liga form:

DLDWDL

Team News

Levante could hand Carlos Espi a start on Saturday, with the 20-year-old coming off the bench to score twice in the team's 2-0 success over Alaves last time out.

Etta Eyong continues to be overlooked for starts amid the speculation surrounding his future, and the Cameroon international is again set to be on the bench for the first whistle.

Levante will welcome Kervin Arriaga back into their squad on Saturday following a suspension, but Pablo Martinez, Unai Elgezabal and Roger Brugue will miss the league fixture through injury.

Girona remain without the services of Donny van de Beek, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Portu, Juan Carlos, Alex Moreno and Ricard Artero due to injury problems.

Cristhian Stuani is also a doubt due to a groin issue, but there is a chance that the experienced attacker will be involved in the squad this weekend.

There are not expected to be any surprises when it comes to the Girona side on Saturday, with Axel Witsel again set to feature in the middle of the midfield.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Dela, Moreno, Sanchez; Raghouber, Olasagasti; Tunde, Espi, Cortes; Romero

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Rincon, Reis, Blind, Martinez; Beltran, Witsel, Lemar; Tsygankov, Vanat, Gil

We say: Levante 1-1 Girona

Levante will be bidding to secure another huge win in their battle to remain in the division, but Girona are not losing often at the moment, so it is difficult to back the hosts, and we have ultimately had to settle on a low-scoring draw.

