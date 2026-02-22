Sunday's La Liga predictions and previews including Levante vs. Barcelona, Villarreal vs. Valencia

By Matt Law | 22 Feb 2026 00:05

There are four La Liga matches taking place on Sunday, including the reigning champions Barcelona at home to relegation-threatened Levante.

Elsewhere, rivals Getafe will host Sevilla, Celta Vigo will welcome Mallorca, and Valencia will make the trip to Villarreal.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's La Liga fixtures.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Getafe will be aiming to make it three straight wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their campaign with a home game against Sevilla on Sunday afternoon.

The home side are currently 11th in the La Liga table, five points clear of the relegation zone, while Sevilla occupy 13th, three points behind their opponents in this match.

We say: Getafe 2-1 Sevilla

Sevilla are capable of making this a tough match for Getafe, but the home side are in strong form, and we are backing the capital outfit to navigate their way to another victory here.

> Click here to read our full preview for Getafe vs. Sevilla, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Barcelona will be aiming to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they resume their campaign with a home fixture against struggling Levante on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side are second in the La Liga table, two points behind the leaders Real Madrid, while Levante are 19th, seven points behind 17th-placed Rayo Vallecano.

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Levante

This is a must-win match for Barcelona, it is as simple as that. We are backing Levante to find the back of the net due to their attacking quality and Barcelona's defensive issues, but the home side should still be able to collect a very important three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Barcelona vs. Levante, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Both Celta Vigo and Mallorca will be bidding to return to winning ways in Spain's top flight when they continue their respective La Liga campaigns with a clash on Sunday evening.

Celta are seventh in the La Liga table, one point behind sixth-placed Espanyol, while Mallorca are 18th, one point behind 17th-placed Rayo Vallecano.

We say: Celta Vigo 2-2 Mallorca

Mallorca will be the fresher of the two teams heading into this match, which could play a big role. Celta have home advantage, but it has been a struggle for them in front of their own fans this season, and we can see the points being shared on Sunday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Celta Vigo vs. Mallorca, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / Photo Players Images

Both Villarreal and Valencia will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their respective campaigns with a clash on Sunday night.

Villarreal are third in the La Liga table, three points ahead of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, while Valencia are 15th, just two points outside of the relegation zone.

We say: Villarreal 1-0 Valencia

Villarreal will be wary of the threat that Valencia could provide on Sunday, and it would not be a surprise to see the points shared, but the home side's additional quality should allow them to secure all three points.

> Click here to read our full preview for Villarreal vs. Valencia, including team news and predicted lineups