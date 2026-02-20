Preview: Villarreal vs Valencia - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 17:41 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 17:43

Both Villarreal and Valencia will be aiming to make it successive wins in Spain's top flight when they continue their respective campaigns with a clash on Sunday night.

Villarreal are third in the La Liga table, three points ahead of fourth-placed Atletico Madrid, while Valencia are 15th, just two points outside of the relegation zone.

Villarreal have a record of 15 wins, three draws and six defeats from their 24 league matches this season, with 48 points leaving them third in the table, three points ahead of fourth-placed Atletico.

The Yellow Submarine are seven points ahead of fifth-placed Real Betis and in a strong position to qualify for next season's Champions League, and they will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they welcome Valencia on Sunday.

Marcelino's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 success over Levante on Wednesday night, while they were 4-1 winners over Espanyol in their last game on home soil on February 9.

Villarreal have been impressive at home this season, picking up 28 points from 12 matches, while Valencia have only collected nine points from their 12 games on their travels.

The Yellow Submarine recorded a 2-0 win over Valencia in the reverse match earlier this season, while it was 1-1 in the corresponding clash during the 2024-25 campaign.

Valencia's last match was also against Levante, running out 2-0 winners, with the result leaving them on 26 points from their 24 league matches this season.

Los Che are only two points clear of the relegation zone and undoubtedly involved in a battle for survival at this stage of the campaign.

Valencia have struggled defensively this season, conceding 37 times in their 24 games, which is a worry heading towards a vital run of matches.

Carlos Corberan's side have lost three of their last four games in all competitions, but they have also managed to post four victories since the turn of the year.

Valencia actually lead the overall head-to-head record against Villarreal, having posted 25 wins and suffered 23 defeats in their previous 61 meetings in all competitions.

Villarreal La Liga form:

LLDWLW

Villarreal form (all competitions):

LLDWLW

Valencia La Liga form:

DWWLLW

Valencia form (all competitions):

WWLLLW

Villarreal will be missing Logan Costa, Juan Foyth and Pau Cabanes through injury on Sunday, while Willy Kambwala, Gerard Moreno, Alfon Gonzalez and Rafa Marin are major doubts.

Alfonso Pedraza could be introduced into the starting side following the win over Levante, while it is possible that Nicolas Pepe will be pushed into the attack alongside Georges Mikautadze.

Renato Veiga is also expected to earn a recall to the defence for this contest.

As for Valencia, Mouctar Diakhaby, Julen Agirrezabala, Dimitri Foulquier and Diego Lopez will miss the match due to injury problems.

Los Che could introduce Guido Rodriguez into their midfield here, but head coach Corberan will be reluctant to make many changes to the side that started the 2-0 win over Levante.

Hugo Duro has scored seven times in 23 league appearances this season, and the Spaniard will once again feature in the final third of the field.

Villarreal possible starting lineup:

Junior; Mourino, Navarro, Veiga, Pedraza; Buchanan, Parejo, Gueye, Moleiro; Mikautadze, Pepe

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Dimitrievski; Nunez, Comert, Tarrega, Gaya; Rodriguez, Urginic; Ramazani, Beltran, Rioja; Duro

We say: Villarreal 1-0 Valencia

Villarreal will be wary of the threat that Valencia could provide on Sunday, and it would not be a surprise to see the points shared, but the home side's additional quality should allow them to secure all three points.

