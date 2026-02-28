Leeds vs Man City: Citizens aiming to achieve head-to-head feat for first time in 98 years in Elland Road trip

By Ben Sully | 28 Feb 2026 00:24 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 00:25

Manchester City will be looking to record three consecutive away league wins over Leeds United for the first time in 98 years in Saturday's meeting at Elland Road.

Man City will travel to Yorkshire on the back of five successive victories in all competitions, including a 2-1 success in last Saturday's home clash with Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently sitting in second place in the Premier League table, with five points separating them from leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more.

With Arsenal playing Chelsea on Sunday, Man City have the chance to pile the pressure on their title rivals by claiming maximum points from their meeting with Daniel Farke's charges.

Man City eyeing Elland Road win feat

Saturday's fixture represents Man City's first trip to Elland Road since picking up two away league wins over Leeds in 2022.

The Citizens ran out 4-0 winners in April 2022 before they recorded a 3-1 victory at Elland Road in December of the same year.

Man City now have the chance to win three successive away league matches against Leeds for the first time since winning their first three away encounters between 1924 and 1928.

While Man City will be the favourites to take all three points, a win is far from a forgone conclusion given that the visitors have won just one of their previous four Premier League away games (D2, L1).

Haaland eyeing goalscoring record

Erling Haaland, who was born in Leeds, could have a key role to play if his side are to reduce the gap to Arsenal to just two points.

The Norway international netted a brace in Man City's last trip to Elland Road over three years ago.

As a result, he now has the opportunity to become the first player for an away team to score two or more goals in back-to-back Premier League trips to Elland Road.

Haaland is currently leading the Premier League scoring charts with 22 goals from 27 matches, including two in the last three top-flight encounters.