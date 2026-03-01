Preview: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Mar 2026 17:34

With Liverpool in the midst of a fierce battle to secure Champions League football, they will aim to avoid Premier League embarrassment against hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Tuesday.

The fifth-placed travellers beat West Ham United 5-2 on Saturday to move onto 48 points, and they will be expected to get the better of 20th-placed Wolves, though their opponents did earn three points after winning 2-0 against Aston Villa on Friday.

Match preview

Few would have predicted that Wolves would win for just the second time in the Premier League this term when they faced Villa, but they have now collected points from three of the current top four.

The club's points tally of 13 means they will not be remembered as the worst team in the competition's history, with that record belonging to Derby County, who only accumulated 11 points in the 2007-08 season.

Boss Rob Edwards will not be able to guide his team to safety, but having overseen four losses, five draws and two wins in his 11 most recent league matches, the hosts will prove more challenging than many would assume.

The Old Gold have failed to score in five of their last eight games, though while they conceded 10 goals in that stretch, they did keep three clean sheets.

It would not be right to call Molineux a fortress, but Wolves have found it easier to pick up points at home, claiming eight from the last 18 on offer.

Liverpool may have beaten West Ham 5-2, but the result was not reflective of their performance, with the Hammers matching the Reds' two big chances, producing a near identical xG return and claiming 51% possession at Anfield.

Arne Slot noted the importance of set pieces after the victory given his side scored their first three goals from corners, and the Merseysiders in fact set the Premier League record for consecutive goals from non-penalty set pieces (seven).

While Liverpool conceded twice against West Ham, that had kept three clean sheets in their previous three outings, and they have now scored at least two goals in six of their past nine contests.

The Reds will hope to extend their winning streak against Wolves to seven games, though each of their three most recent successes were closely fought 2-1 triumphs, including in the reverse fixture in December 2025.

Slot's team have seemingly put their troubles behind them having won four games in a row heading to Molineux, and they have in fact emerged as victors six times in their last seven clashes in all competitions.

Liverpool's form on the road has largely been positive considering they have only suffered one defeat in their past 10 fixtures away from home, winning on six occasions in that period.

Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League form:

L

L

D

D

L

W

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

L

D

W

D

L

W

Liverpool Premier League form:

L

W

L

W

W

W

Liverpool form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

W

W

Team News

Wolves teenager Mateus Mane is certain to start given his strong performances in the final third, while Angel Gomes could join Joao Gomes in a double pivot following Andre's injury last time out.

In the backline, Toti Gomes is set to play alongside Santiago Bueno and Yerson Mosquera, with the trio to be tasked with protecting goalkeeper Josa Sa.

Slot has indicated that attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz is unlikely to be fit for Tuesday's clash, so that should lead to another start for Dominik Szoboszlai as a number 10.

Though Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo's form has been subpar, the two can be pencilled into the XI, as can striker Hugo Ekitike.

Jeremie Frimpong made his comeback from injury against West Ham, and a start against Wolves could help him build his fitness ahead of the final months of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Mosquera, S Bueno, T Gomes; Tchatchoua, A Gomes, J Gomes, H Bueno; Bellegarde, Mane; Armstrong

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Szoboszlai, Salah; Ekitike

We say: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 Liverpool

There is no pressure on Wolves on Tuesday, whereas Liverpool know that they cannot afford to drop points against the worst team in the division.

Liverpool's form has been positive despite mixed displays, but while they may get ther better of their hosts, the clash is unlikely to be straightforward.

