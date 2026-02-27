Wolves 2-0 Aston Villa: Unai Emery 'congratulates' players despite surprise defeat at Molineux

By Darren Plant | 27 Feb 2026 23:11

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery opted to 'congratulate' his players in the aftermath of Friday's 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Villa went into the West Midlands derby looking to move to within seven points of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table.

However, second-half goals from Joao Gomes and Rodrigo Gomes earned bottom club Wolves a deserved victory at Molineux.

While Wolves ensured that they will not be remembered as the worst team in Premier League history, Villa's title challenge effectively came to an end.

Nevertheless, speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Emery seemingly wanted to talk up Villa's achievement of sitting in third at this stage of the season.

Rodrigo Gomes seals the win for Wolves! ✅ pic.twitter.com/GXdgfi4kxc — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 27, 2026

'Villa having fantastic season'

The Spaniard said: "Congratulations to all of the players for the fantastic season we are having. Fantastic first half, we dominated. We created chances and did not concede early on. We deserved more in the first half.

"In the second half they were winning more balls and they got into our box. When they scored, it was more and more difficult for us."

He added: "We had one chance with Amadou Onana and we did not score. But what a fantastic season we are having. We were tired and played open. But they have good players. After their goal, they were much more competitive.

"Now is the moment to be together and to understand how we are where we are. Today we did not achieve what we needed but it is still in our hands to get into a top position."

© Imago / Sportimage

Should Emery take more responsibility for Villa slump?

With Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans and John McGinn all suffering significant injuries, Villa are missing several key players.

At the same time, there have been times this season when Emery has not rotated as much as he could, and perhaps should, have.

Villa's financial issues have ultimately made a difference, but incomings such as Douglas Luiz and Tammy Abraham were major additions during the winter transfer window.

A Premier League title bid has ultimately ended because of the failure to beat Everton, Brentford and Leeds United - all at home - and Wolves on Friday night.

While Emery will not necessarily receive the brunt of any criticism, those four results will frustrate the Villa fanbase, and they must now focus on trying to ensure that they finish in the top five of the Premier League standings.