Man United-linked Morgan Rogers drops 'major hint' over summer plans - is attacker heading for Old Trafford?

By Matt Law | 27 Feb 2026 20:23 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 20:25

Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers is reportedly in the process of changing his representatives, hinting at a big-money transfer during the upcoming market.

Rogers has been in impressive form for Villa during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring 10 goals and registering seven assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

The 23-year-old has a contract at Villa Park until June 2031, but his future is currently the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United and Chelsea both believed to be keen on securing his services during the summer transfer window.

According to FootballTransfers, Rogers is currently in the process of changing agency, suggesting that a big-money transfer could occur this summer.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Rogers 'in process' of changing representatives amid transfer talk

The report claims that Rogers' family are in discussions over a change from Footwork to CAA Base, who represent the likes of Cole Palmer, Eberechi Eze and Patrick Dorgu.

Rogers is said to be firmly on Man United's transfer shortlist, while Chelsea have long been credited with an interest in the former Manchester City youngster.

The attacker, who could be a starter for England at the 2026 World Cup, has scored 27 goals and registered 24 assists in 108 matches for Villa in all competitions.

Rogers has 19 goals and 17 assists in 75 Premier League appearances, while he has managed four goals and three assists in 12 Champions League matches.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Should Man United move for Rogers this summer?

Rogers is a big talent - there is no question about that - but Villa are believed to want in excess of £100m for the Englishman this summer, which is serious, serious money.

If Bruno Fernandes leaves, then Rogers is certainly a player that Man United should target, but it is difficult to see where he plays if the Red Devils captain remains.

Man United's priority this summer is to sign two new central midfielders, while a left-sided attacker is expected to be targeted.

Rogers can play off the left, but it is understood that the 20-time English champions want a specialist in that position, and if Man United are quoted over £100m for Rogers this summer, then they should hold their money and look elsewhere.