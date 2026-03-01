Sunday's Serie A predictions and previews including Roma vs. Juventus, Cremonese vs. AC Milan

By Seye Omidiora | 01 Mar 2026 00:15

Sunday's Serie A predictions include a Champions League-chasing clash between Roma and Juventus in the capital, struggling Cremonese hosting second-placed AC Milan, Atalanta BC travelling to Emilia-Romagna to face Sassuolo and Lazio heading to Turin to take on Torino.

© Imago / Gribaudi

Having received a hammer blow to their title hopes last week, AC Milan must try to respond with a win over free-falling Cremonese on Sunday afternoon.

A 1-0 defeat against Parma ended the Rossoneri's long unbeaten run in Serie A, also leaving them a distant second behind city rivals Inter Milan.

We say: Cremonese 0-2 AC Milan

While Milan rank third in Serie A for clean sheets, Cremonese have failed to even score in their last three matches at Stadio Zini.

So, the Rossoneri should comfortably keep their hosts in check while scoring at least twice at the other end.

© Imago / Gribaudi-ImagePhoto

Following an epic European success in midweek, Atalanta BC will resume domestic duties on Sunday, when they visit Sassuolo in Serie A.

Four days after pulling off a classic Champions League comeback, La Dea will travel to Reggio Emilia, aiming to post a fourth consecutive league win.

We say: Sassuolo 2-2 Atalanta BC

Sassuolo are in fine form and have had more than a week to prepare, while high-flying Atalanta are amid an intense schedule.

So, the Neroverdi can start March with another valuable point on home turf, quelling their visitors' surge towards the top four.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Facing a fight to retain their Serie A status, Torino will start life under new management when they welcome Lazio to Turin on Sunday evening.

Having nosedived into danger with a terrible run of results, Toro decided to make a change in the dugout, while their visitors from the capital are also enduring a downturn.

We say: Torino 0-1 Lazio

It should be a less open contest than the sides' six-goal thriller in Rome, as the circumstances are more miserable on this occasion.

Both teams are feeling their fans' dissatisfaction, so Lazio may be happy to play away from home; Torino's fall towards the drop zone will continue.

© Imago

Meeting for a Sunday night showdown at Stadio Olimpico, top-four contenders Roma and Juventus will fight for three precious points this weekend.

Juve have started to falter in Serie A, falling behind the Giallorossi, and they made another early Champions League exit on Wednesday.

