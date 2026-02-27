Dusan Vlahovic: Juventus exit looms as striker makes 'definitive' call on Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur interest

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Feb 2026 00:27 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 00:29

Dusan Vlahovic reportedly prefers a move to Barcelona over joining Premier League sides Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur.

Vlahovic has been a focal point of the Bianconeri attack since his high-profile move from Fiorentina in January 2022, recording 46 league goals during his time in Turin — 64 strikes in 162 appearances.

However, with his current deal set to expire in June 2026, the 26-year-old is rapidly approaching free-agent status, making him one of the most sought-after properties in European football.

Juventus are believed to have scheduled fresh talks with the player's representatives for March, but a persistent impasse regarding his €12m net annual salary remains the primary hurdle to a renewal.

Vlahovic instructs representatives to 'prioritise' Barcelona move

© Imago

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Vlahovic has informed his agents that Barcelona is his preferred destination as he weighs up his options for the 2026-27 campaign.

The forward reportedly views the Camp Nou as the ideal stage to continue his career and sees himself as the long-term successor to the ageing Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are understood to be in the market for a reliable No. 9 to lead their line under Hansi Flick, and Vlahovic is thought to align with the club's tactical requirements.

While AC Milan have also held direct discussions with the player’s camp, their internal wage ceiling may prove a significant obstacle in competing with the terms potentially on offer in Spain.

Chelsea and Spurs 'kept informed' on Vlahovic as English move cools

© Imago

The aforementioned source has revealed that both Chelsea and Spurs have been kept constantly informed about Vlahovic's availability as they look to upgrade their respective striking options for next season.

Joao Pedro and Liam Delap are the Blues' only options at No. 9, although Nicolas Jackson may join both if fresh reports of Bayern Munich not signing the player permanently are true, while Spurs have suffered this term during Dominic Solanke's injuries.

Thus, both London clubs are understood to be monitoring the situation closely, although the player's preference for a move to La Liga has put any potential English switch on hold for the time being.

Bayern and Real Madrid have also been loosely linked with the former Partizan star, though their interest has been described as lukewarm compared to the concrete interest from Barcelona and Milan.