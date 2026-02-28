Liverpool transfer rumours: Reds 'outline' clear Alisson Becker exit stance amid Juventus interest

By Ben Sully | 28 Feb 2026 09:37 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 09:42

Liverpool are reportedly determined to keep goalkeeper Alisson Becker amid interest from Italian giants Juventus.

Alisson has been Liverpool's number one goalkeeper since he joined the club from Roma in the summer of 2018.

The Brazilian has made over 300 competitive appearances for the Reds, winning two Premier League titles, two EFL Cups, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

With less than 18 months remaining on Alisson's deal, Juventus are ready to offer the goalkeeper a new challenge at this stage of his career.

Juventus face obstacles in Alisson pursuit

However, according to Football Insider, Juventus will struggle to afford the deal if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Luciano Spalletti's side are currently sitting in fifth spot in the Serie A table, with four points separating them from the top four.

The potential financial hit from missing out on Champions League football would effectively end their hopes of signing Alisson.

That said, even if they secure a top-four finish, Juventus will still find it difficult to prise the Brazil international away from the reigning Premier League champions.

That is because the Reds currently have 'no plans' to sell the goalkeeper despite the fact that he will enter the final 12 months of his contract this summer.

Alisson remains an important figure at Anfield

With Liverpool reluctant to sell and Alisson happy at Anfield, a summer departure seems highly unlikely unless the club receive a signicant offer.

In theory, the Reds already have a replacement for the 33-year-old after welcoming Giorgi Mamardashvili to the club last summer.

Mamardashvili established a reputation as one of the best goalkeepers in La Liga during his time at Valencia.

However, the Georgia international has struggled to convincingly play out from the back when he has featured this season.

In contrast, Alisson is comfortable with the ball at his feet and is still widely viewed as one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

As a result, Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be aware that it would be tough for Mamardashvili or another goalkeeper to seamlessly replace Alisson if he were to leave the club.