Team News: Arsenal vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Arsenal vs. Chelsea injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / PA Images

Seeking to stretch their exceptional unbeaten run over Chelsea to 11 matches in all tournaments, Arsenal host the Blues in Sunday's tantalising Premier League London derby at the Emirates.

The Gunners strode to a 4-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, while Liam Rosenior's men conceded late in a forgettable 1-1 draw with Burnley, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

ARSENAL vs. CHELSEA

ARSENAL

Out: Mikel Merino (foot)

Doubtful: Bukayo Saka (ankle), Kai Havertz (thigh), Max Dowman (ankle), Ben White (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres

CHELSEA

Out: Marc Cucurella (thigh), Estevao Willian (thigh), Wesley Fofana (suspended), Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (thigh), Levi Colwill (knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended)

Doubtful: Dario Essugo (unspecified) and Filip Jorgensen (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; James, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Gusto; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

