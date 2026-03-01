Gabriel Magalhaes breaks Arsenal Premier League record in Chelsea win as Mikel Arteta gives Declan Rice injury update

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 20:01

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes broke a Laurent Koscielny Gunners record in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League victory over London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta's men made life difficult for themselves against the 10-man visitors, but in a tale of three corners, the set-piece masters made their dead-ball quality tell in front of the home crowd.

William Saliba drew first blood thanks to Gabriel's towering leap at the back stick first up, before Piero Hincapie's own goal drew the Blues level just before half time.

However, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber combined for Arsenal's second midway through the second half, shortly before Pedro Neto received Chelsea's seventh red card of the Premier League season for two bookable offences.

Rosenior's men still looked the more likely to score again in the dying embers and had the ball in the back of the net through Liam Delap, but an offside offence against Joao Pedro saved Arsenal further embarrassment, as the Gunners restored their five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Gabriel Magalhaes registers 25th Premier League goal contribution for Arsenal

© Imago / Sportimage

So often the man on the end of Arsenal's set-pieces, Gabriel's header for Saliba marked the Brazilian's fifth assist in the Premier League, and his 25th goal contribution in the top flight overall, having netted 20 of his own.

With 25 direct involvements, Gabriel has broken the record for the most Premier League goal contributions by an Arsenal centre-back, leaving Frenchman Koscielny in his wake.

The latter registered 22 goals and two assists in 255 Premier League games for the North London giants between 2010 and 2019, but it was only a matter of time before Gabriel overtook the 40-year-old, in three fewer seasons.

The Brazil international is also just one goal or assist away from reaching double figures in the current season, having notched four goals and five assists in all competitions for Arteta's side.

However, Gabriel's fellow assister on the evening - Rice - had to be withdrawn later in the second half due to injury, having been seen moving gingerly after conceding a corner.

Mikel Arteta issues Declan Rice injury update after Arsenal vs. Chelsea

© Iconsport / PA Images

The England international's reliability has been a critical factor in Arsenal's title challenges over the past three years, and he has missed just four matches for club and country since joining the Gunners in 2023.

Arteta was quizzed on Rice's scare by the media after the game, but the Spaniard was typically coy, saying: "Declan asked to be substituted, so we’re going to have to get checked and see if he’s available for Wednesday."

Arsenal are already missing Mikel Merino (foot) from their midfield, while Martin Odegaard was left out of the squad to face Chelsea due to continued effects from his recent knee injury.

Whether Odegaard is fit to return for Wednesday's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion remains to be seen, but Kai Havertz, Christian Norgaard, Bukayo Saka and Myles Lewis-Skelly are all alternative options in the engine room.