Monday's Serie A predictions and previews including Udinese vs. Fiorentina

Today's Serie A predictions and previews include a showdown between Udinese and Fiorentina, with the visitors bidding to take a step towards moving away from the relegation zone.
Pisa vs. Bologna (Monday, 5.30pm)
After posting four straight wins, Bologna intend to extend that revival when they visit Serie A strugglers Pisa on Monday evening.
While the Rossoblu have steadied the ship domestically and made progress in Europe, their hosts are on course for a quick return to Italy's second tier.
We say: Pisa 0-2 Bologna
Across all competitions, Bologna have recently posted four wins from five on the road, while Pisa are both luckless and toothless.
The visitors have also scored in their last 11 Serie A away fixtures - at an average of two goals per game - and extending that trend will equal a club record set more than 70 years ago.
Udinese vs. Fiorentina (7.45pm)
Having escaped a huge scare to secure progress in Europe, Fiorentina will return to their Serie A survival fight on Monday, when they visit mid-table Udinese.
While the Viola are returning to form, their hosts have lost three consecutive league matches.
We say: Udinese 2-2 Fiorentina
While Udinese can coast to the finish line, Fiorentina are under pressure to produce, as one of six teams vying to avoid the last relegation place.
Goals are surely guaranteed, as the last four league meetings have seen an average of 4.5 per game - and both teams rarely keep a clean sheet.
