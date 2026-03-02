Monday's Serie A predictions and previews including Udinese vs. Fiorentina

After posting four straight wins, Bologna intend to extend that revival when they visit Serie A strugglers Pisa on Monday evening.

While the Rossoblu have steadied the ship domestically and made progress in Europe, their hosts are on course for a quick return to Italy's second tier.

We say: Pisa 0-2 Bologna

Across all competitions, Bologna have recently posted four wins from five on the road, while Pisa are both luckless and toothless.

The visitors have also scored in their last 11 Serie A away fixtures - at an average of two goals per game - and extending that trend will equal a club record set more than 70 years ago.

> Click here to read our full preview for Pisa vs. Bologna, including team news and predicted lineups