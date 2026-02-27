Conference League last-16 draw in full as Crystal Palace seek revenge against familiar foe

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Feb 2026 13:31 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 14:09

Premier League side Crystal Palace have discovered who they will face in the last 16 of the Conference League following Friday’s draw in Nyon.

After settling for a 10th-placed finish in the League Phase, the Eagles punched their ticket to the last 16 with a 3-1 aggregate win over Zrinjski Mostar in the knockout playoff rounds.

Palace were left frustrated as they were held to a 1-1 draw in Bosnia-Herzegovina last week, but Oliver Glasner’s men responded by winning 2-0 in the second leg at Selhurst Park on Thursday, courtesy of goals from Maxence Lacroix and Evann Guessand.

Competing in Europe for the first time in their history, Crystal Palace knew that they would be drawn against either Mainz 05 from Germany or Cypriot outfit AEK Larnaca in the last 16.

The draw, carried out by ex-Roma and Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, has confirmed that Palace will face Larnaca – a team Glasner’s men have already locked horns with in this season’s competition.

Indeed, Palace will be out for revenge against Larnaca after suffering a surprise 1-0 defeat to the Yellow-Greens on matchday two of the League Phase in what was their first-ever European home match.

Larnaca finished eighth in the League Phase, picking up 12 points from matches, and that helped them to qualify automatically for the last 16.

When will Crystal Palace play against AEK Larnaca in the last 16?

Palace will play host to Larnaca again for the first leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday, March 12, before travelling to Cyprus for the second leg on Thursday, March 19.

Should the Eagles beat Larnaca over two legs, they will set up a quarter-final tie either Fiorentina - losing finalists from the last two seasons - or Polish outfit Rakow Czestochowa.

Progress to the semi-finals would see Palace come up against one of Lech Poznan, Shakhtar Donetsk, AZ Alkmaar or Sparta Prague.

Meanwhile, French side Strasbourg - who beat Palace in the League Phase en route to topping the 36-team standings - are a potential opponent in the final, which will be held in Leipzig on May 27.

Despite having to navigate through the knockout round playoffs, Crystal Palace remain the bookmakers’ favourites to go all the way and win the Conference League, as they bid to follow in the footsteps of West Ham United in 2023 and reigning champions Chelsea in 2025.

Conference League last-16 draw in full:

Lech Poznan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

AZ Alkmaar vs. Sparta Prague

Crystal Palace vs. AEK Larnaca

Fiorentina vs. Rakow Czestochowa

Samsunspor vs. Rayo Vallecano

Celje vs. AEK Athens

Sigma Olomouc vs. Mainz 05

HNK Rijeka vs. Strasbourg