Sunday's Premier League results & roundup: Benjamin Sesko scores again as Tottenham Hotspur suffer another defeat

By Ellis Stevens | 01 Mar 2026 16:05 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 16:05

The Premier League provided three entertaining fixtures on Sunday afternoon, with major implications at both ends of the standings.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham took on relegation-battling Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur respectively, while Michael Carrick's in-form Manchester United welcomed Crystal Palace to Old Trafford.

Manchester United 2-1 Crystal Palace: Sesko scores again as Red Devils maintain momentum

Benjamin Šeško heads Manchester United in front for the first time this afternoon! ? pic.twitter.com/8Jy168e71z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 1, 2026

Benjamin Sesko scored yet again on Sunday, helping Manchester United come from behind to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 and maintain their momentum under Michael Carrick.

The striker was handed his first start since Carrick's appointment against the Eagles, and Sesko certainly repaid the manager's faith by scoring what proved to be the winner for the Red Devils.

The goal marks Sesko's seventh goal in his last eight appearances for Man Utd, as well as his third in his last three matches for the Red Devils, including two winners and a late equaliser against West Ham.

Manchester United found themselves trailing 1-0 early on after Maxence Lacroix's impressive header after just four minutes, but the Palace defender went from hero to zero as he received his marching orders in the second half.

Lacroix was penalised for pulling Matheus Cunha down inside the area, giving away a penalty and being awarded a red card, and that proved to be the turning point in the match.

Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot to equalise, and just eight minutes later the Red Devils were ahead as Sesko headed into the right corner to complete the comeback.

The result means Man Utd have now won six and drawn one of their seven games under Carrick, a run that has seen the Red Devils climb up the table and into third place. Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Nottingham Forest: Seagulls make it back-to-back wins

"An INCREDIBLE start to the game!" ?️



Danny Welbeck puts Brighton back in front just seconds after conceding! pic.twitter.com/fxBsQ3dZ8t — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 1, 2026

Brighton & Hove Albion defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Sunday, recording back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since also defeating the Tricky Trees in November 2025.

The Seagulls had embarked on a miserable run of just one win in 13 league fixtures before impressively defeating Brentford 2-0 last weekend, and they followed that up with a narrow 2-1 triumph this afternoon.

Coincidentally, Brentford and Nottingham Forest were also the two teams Fabian Hurzeler's side defeated the last time they won back-to-back league fixtures in November.

Brighton got off to a swift start in today's clash, with Diego Gomez fizzing a wonderful strike into the bottom left corner, but the Seagulls were quickly pegged back to level terms.

Morgan Gibbs-White responded with a beauty of his own, finding the top right corner just seven minutes later to rapidly restore parity in the match, but the early scoring did not stop there.

Moments after the restart, a fantastic Brighton move culminated in Danny Welbeck demonstrating brilliant quality to finish into the bottom left corner, immediately restoring the host's lead.

The Seagulls remained in control of the game for much of the subsequent 65 minutes, with Nottingham Forest only managing to rarely break out of defence and venture forward, leading to Brighton retaining their lead and claiming all three points.

As a result, Brighton climb up to 11th in the table and just two points adrift from the top half, while Nottingham Forest fail to distance themselves from the drop zone, remaining just two points above 18th-placed West Ham United.

Fulham 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs suffer another loss as Cottagers climb closer to Europe

"They're dancing at the Cottage!" ?



Alex Iwobi strikes a fabulous goal into the back of the net! pic.twitter.com/BhHMQ6oBPD — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 1, 2026

Tottenham Hotspur suffered yet another defeat on Sunday as Fulham claimed a 2-1 victory to move closer to the European places in the Premier League standings.

Igor Tudor, consequently, remains without a point from his first two games at the helm, while Spurs have now lost all of their last four Premier League fixtures and remain without a win in the league in 2026.

The defeat leaves the threat of relegation still looming over Tottenham Hotspur's heads, with Spurs remaining 16th in the table and narrowly four points above West Ham United in the dreaded drop zone.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva's Cottagers climb up to ninth in the standings with the win, leaving them with 40 points and just three points behind Brentford in seventh, which could still reward European qualification come the end of the campaign.

Fulham got off to an ideal start as Harry Wilson hammered home a delightful volley inside just seven minutes, and Alex Iwobi doubled their advantage in the 34th minute with a fabulous finish from outside the penalty area.

Tottenham Hotspur did manage to pull one back just after the hour mark through Richarlison, who headed home for Spurs just minutes after arriving from the bench, making for a nervy ending to the clash.

However, Fulham managed to hold onto their lead and see out the victory, strengthening their European hopes and adding to Tottenham Hotspur's ongoing Premier League woes.