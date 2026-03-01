Sunday's Premier League predictions and previews including Arsenal vs. Chelsea

By Ben Knapton | 01 Mar 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions and previews include a tantalising London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea, while a rejuvenated Manchester United welcome Crystal Palace to Old Trafford.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Old Trafford hosts a possible managerial audition on Sunday afternoon, when Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace tackle Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Red Devils edged out Everton 1-0 in their last assignment, while the Eagles head north fresh from booking their spot in the last 16 of the Conference League.

We say: Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace

Some might take Palace's recent revival with a pinch of salt, as the Eagles only just edged out an out-of-sorts Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolves, while making harder work of Thursday's win than they should have.

Facing a rejuvenated and well-rested Man Utd who boast the best Premier League record since Boxing Day, Glasner's men should fall short as the Red Devils maintain their grip on fourth spot.

> Click here to read our full preview for Man United vs. Crystal Palace, including team news and predicted lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images

Travelling Tottenham Hotspur supporters will be praying that the 10th time is the charm when they continue their Premier League campaign away to Fulham in Sunday's London derby.

The Lilywhites have failed to win any of their nine top-flight matches in 2026 following last weekend's 4-1 drubbing against Arsenal, whereas the Cottagers prevailed 3-1 over Sunderland in gameweek 27.

We say: Fulham 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Despite out-gunning Sunderland on the attacking front, Fulham's concession means that their defensive vulnerabilities are still alive, as they have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 11 games.

Therefore, a Tottenham side boosted by two key returns could hold out for a point at Craven Cottage, but their wait for a first Premier League win of 2026 will surely continue.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fulham vs. Tottenham, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago

Separated by three places in the Premier League table, Brighton & Hove Albion welcome 17th-placed Nottingham Forest to the Amex in Sunday’s 28th round.

The Seagulls are aiming for back-to-back league wins for the first time since November and can earn their ninth top-flight victory of the season, while pushing Forest closer to the relegation zone, by taking all three points.

We say: Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Brighton’s last three Premier League wins have come on the back of clean sheets in each one, including the reverse fixture against Forest in late November.

While the away side are backed to find some good fortune in front of goal this weekend, the fatigue factor after European action and Welbeck’s pursuit of a landmark goal could be the catalysts that break the Tricky Trees’ resolve.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brighton vs. Nottingham Forest, including team news and predicted lineups

© Imago / PA Images

Chelsea's Premier League unbeaten run under Liam Rosenior will be put to the test and then some on Sunday afternoon, when the Blues face the only side to get one over them in their new era so far - Arsenal.

The Gunners return to an elated Emirates fresh from a 4-1 trouncing of Tottenham Hotspur, shortly after their visitors were excruciatingly pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Burnley.

We say: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea

Arsenal's greatest player of all time, Thierry Henry, has admitted that he is more worried about Chelsea than he was about Spurs, but the Frenchman should have no reason to fret.

The Gunners were back to their ruthless selves against Tottenham, while an injury-hit Blues side have dropped the second-most points from winning positions in the 2025-26 Premier League; therefore, even if the visitors can draw first blood, it should prove futile.

> Click here to read our full preview for Arsenal vs. Chelsea, including team news and predicted lineups