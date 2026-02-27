Preview: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 27 Feb 2026 10:07 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 10:33

Old Trafford hosts a possible managerial audition on Sunday afternoon, when Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace tackle Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Red Devils edged out Everton 1-0 in their last assignment, while the Eagles head north fresh from booking their spot in the last 16 of the Conference League.

Match preview

The Michael Carrick momentum train momentarily ran out of steam at the London Stadium, but Man Utd got back on the right track at Everton on Monday night, avenging their earlier loss to erstwhile head coach David Moyes.

Super sub Benjamin Sesko came off the bench to score Premier League goal number seven of the season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, marking his fifth strike in six league outings since the departure of Ruben Amorim, and one that keeps the Red Devils in control of their top-four destiny.

Thanks to Chelsea's slip-up at home to Burnley, Man Utd remain three points clear of both the Blues and Liverpool in fourth place in the Premier League table, while also lingering just three points adrift of third-placed Aston Villa.

Taking an exceptional 16 points from the last 18 on offer in the Premier League, no team is in better top-flight form than Man United over the past six gameweeks, and the hosts are also the only side yet to suffer a PL defeat since Boxing Day.

Carrick has overseen a three-game home winning run in that sequence, with the hosts scoring multiple goals against all of Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Fulham, although the Englishman now butts heads with a possible candidate to replace him.

Seemingly inching further out of the Crystal Palace door with every passing press conference, Glasner has stoked the fire to no end over the past few weeks, but his players have at least been making headlines for the right reasons of late.

Thursday's 2-0 success over Zrinjski Mostar - courtesy of Maxence Lacroix and Evann Guessand's goals - kept the Eagles on course for continental glory, and also represented their second straight triumph after they eked out a 1-0 win over basement boys Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After going a terrible 12 games without a win from December 14 to February 1, the visitors have now achieved three victories in their last five across all tournaments, while also securing back-to-back triumphs for the first time since early December.

Nevertheless, Glasner's troops are still languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League rankings and head to Old Trafford boasting just one victory from their last eight on the road, where they have both scored and conceded in seven matches during that run.

Palace also succumbed to a 2-1 home loss to Man Utd back in November, but the Eagles have prevailed on their last two trips to Old Trafford and could make history as the first London club to win three Premier League games in a row at the Theatre of Dreams.

Manchester United Premier League form:

W

W

W

W

D

W

Crystal Palace Premier League form:

L

L

D

W

L

W

Crystal Palace form (all competitions):

D

W

L

D

W

W

Team News

The only minor blot on the Man Utd notebook at Everton was Bryan Mbeumo gingerly walking off in the closing stages, but the Cameroonian is not believed to have suffered a serious issue and should be fine for the weekend.

However, Lisandro Martinez (calf) and Mason Mount (knock) are both on the hosts' touch-and-go list at present, while Patrick Dorgu (thigh) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) will be out for a little while longer.

Prior to the start of the next gameweek, no Premier League player has scored more non-penalty goals than Sesko's five in 2026, and the towering Slovenian may have done enough to displace Amad Diallo here.

Meanwhile, Palace came out of their second-leg victory over Zrinjski unscathed on the fitness front, so it should be as you were for the visitors at Old Trafford.

Lacroix overcame a groin issue to both start and open the scoring in midweek, but Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), Jean-Philippe Mateta (knee), Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Eddie Nketiah (thigh) are still missing for the FA Cup holders.

Before putting the Conference League tie to bed on Thursday, Guessand also came off the bench to strike Palace's late winner against Wolves, so the Aston Villa loanee has done all he can to earn a start at Old Trafford.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Yoro, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Crystal Palace possible starting lineup:

Henderson; Canvot, Richards, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Sarr, Guessand; Strand Larsen

We say: Manchester United 2-0 Crystal Palace

Some might take Palace's recent revival with a pinch of salt, as the Eagles only just edged out an out-of-sorts Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolves, while making harder work of Thursday's win than they should have.

Facing a rejuvenated and well-rested Man Utd who boast the best Premier League record since Boxing Day, Glasner's men should fall short as the Red Devils maintain their grip on fourth spot.

