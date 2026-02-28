Three left-sided forwards Man United could sign this summer including two Bundesliga wonderkids

By Matt Law | 28 Feb 2026 17:40 , Last updated: 28 Feb 2026 17:45

Manchester United will prioritise the signing of at least one central midfielder this summer, but it is expected that two players will arrive in that area of the field ahead of next season.

The Red Devils are also set to boost their attack, with Joshua Zirkzee preparing to leave, while Marcus Rashford is expected to join Barcelona on a permanent basis this summer.

Man United are thought to be keen to bring in a left-sided forward, and with that in mind, Sports Mole looks at three players who could arrive in Manchester.

© Imago / dts Nachrichtenagentur

Diomande has been in impressive form for Leipzig during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists in 25 appearances in all competitions.

The 19-year-old is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, and the expectation is that he will leave Leipzig during this summer's transfer window.

Liverpool are also believed to be keen on the Ivory Coast international, but it will be a very expensive deal, with Leipzig thought to value him upwards of £80m.

The forward has a contract at the Red Bull Arena into the summer of 2030.

Diomande fits into Man United's transfer policy of signing the best young talents and developing them, and it would be a big statement if the Red Devils won the race for his signature.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Gordon is one to watch ahead of the summer transfer window, with the England international likely to leave Newcastle if the club fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The 25-year-old has made a big impression in the Champions League this season, scoring 10 times in 10 appearances in the competition, in addition to registering two assists.

The forward has struggled to show his best form in the Premier League, only managing three goals and two assists in the competition, but he could earn himself a big-money transfer during this summer's transfer window.

Arsenal and Liverpool are both thought to be keen on Gordon alongside Man United, with the trio potentially battling for his signature this summer.

It would take a lot of money to convince Newcastle to sell, but the Magpies will be forced into some difficult decisions this summer if they fail to qualify for next season's European Cup.

© Imago / Noah Wedel

El Mala has made a big impression for Koln this season, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 24 Bundesliga appearances.

The 19-year-old has a contract with his current side until June 2030, but there is currently a host of speculation surrounding a move away during the summer market.

Brighton & Hove Albion are currently being heavily linked with the German, but it would be a surprise if Man United did not have a serious look at him in the coming months.

El Mala starred on loan at Viktoria Koln last season before stepping into the first team this term, and he has proven to be a force in the Bundesliga.

The attacker would likely be the cheapest of the three players on this list, and he has the potential to develop into a star in the coming years.