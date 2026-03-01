Arsenal transfer news: Midfielder opens door to future Premier League move

By Darren Plant | 01 Mar 2026 12:00

Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon, who has been linked with Arsenal, has publicly opened the door to a transfer to the Premier League.

Unlike in many situations where a Brazilian prospect has left for Europe as a teenager, Bidon has remained in his homeland while reaching the age of 21.

He is also yet to represent Brazil at senior level, yet the versatile midfielder has racked up 111 appearances for Corinthians.

Although he still has just under four years remaining on his contract, Bidon is being heavily linked with a move to Europe.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in his signature.

Bidon hints at eventual move to Europe

Speaking to TNT Sports Brazil, Bidon has admitted that he has 'dreamed' of making the switch to Europe at some point in his career.

He said: "It has been a dream since I was a kid – to play in Europe, to play in the Champions League, to play in a World Cup.

"It has been a dream since I was young. I do have that desire. I do not know when the moment will come, but I do have that desire to play abroad."

Who would benefit from Bidon signing?

Of the three Premier League clubs mentioned, it is clear that Manchester United are in need of a new central midfielder more so than Arsenal and Chelsea.

With Casemiro departing Old Trafford in the summer and the Red Devils on course for a return to the Champions League, it is plausible that at least two new central midfielders will arrive at the Theatre of Dreams during the next transfer window.

Bidon may also benefit from a balance of regular football but not to the extent where he is relied upon every week in a theoretical first year of English football.

He may also have the option of joining a team such as Barcelona, another European giant that has been linked with an approach.

Much may depend on Corinthians' valuation. They have allegedly already shunned a £17m proposal from Chelsea.