Arsenal: Who is Breno Bidon? Style of play, transfer verdict for 'Brazilian Pedri' wanted by Andrea Berta

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jan 2026 09:14 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 09:14

As expected, the January transfer window has been a quiet one for Premier League leaders Arsenal, who are highly unlikely to complete any marquee moves before the February 2 deadline.

The biggest mover in or indeed out of the Emirates was Marseille's new jewel Ethan Nwaneri, whom Mikel Arteta maybe could have done with in Sunday's agonising 3-2 loss to Manchester United, where ingenuity was once again lacking from the men in red and white.

Nwaneri will - hopefully - return stronger, wiser and better for the 2026-27 season, but even though Arsenal's winter business is seemingly done, sporting director Andrea Berta is not putting his feet up.

Indeed, BBC Sport claims that the Gunners have registered an interest in 20-year-old Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon, who is not at the top of their shortlist but has been identified as a potential future prospect nonetheless.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about Bidon, including his background, style of play and an overall transfer verdict.

Breno Bidon: Profile

A Sao Paulo native, 2005-born Bidon signed up to the Corinthians youth academy in 2019 and quickly rose through the ranks to make his senior debut for the Brazilian giants in 2024.

A couple of years later, Bidon has already made over 100 appearances for Corinthians in all competitions, registering three goals and three assists in the process and collecting a couple of major honours along the way.

Bidon won the Campeonato Paulista - Sao Paulo's state division - and Copa do Brasil in 2025, as well as playing a fundamental role in Brazil's Under-20 South American Championship triumph, playing the full 90 in all but one match.

Bayern Munich allegedly took an interest in the young midfielder when he was just 18, but Corinthians secured his immediate future and have since tied him down to an even longer contract, which expires in 2029.

Breno Bidon: Style of play

© Imago

A left-footed, 5ft 10in midfielder, Bidon - like many young players of his generation - has been deployed in a variety of positions during the embryonic stages of his career, including the right and left wing.

However, the 20-year-old's best work comes from a central area - specifically a deep-lying playmaking role - and he has operated as a number six, number eight and number 10 at club level in the past couple of seasons.

Hailed as the Brazilian Pedri - as relayed by a Como scout - Bidon is a quick-thinking, skilful central midfielder with an eye for a long-range strike, who is comfortable taking players on and wriggling out of tight spaces.

The 20-year-old's nifty footwork and exceptional first touch also allows him to draw several fouls, from which he can deliver a pinpoint cross into the box or advance play through progressive carries or a well-timed through ball.

Breno Bidon to Arsenal transfer verdict

© Imago

Arsenal have young defenders and attackers aplenty, but when it comes to the engine room, most of Mikel Arteta's men are either in or past their prime.

Christian Norgaard is the oldest player in the Arsenal squad at 31, Mikel Merino is 29, Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice are all 27, while Martin Zubimendi is the youngest of the midfield pack at 26.

As a result, future-proofing the engine room is expected to be a critical priority for Arteta and Berta in 2026, and Bidon would certainly fit the brief as a young, super-talented enforcer, and he could hardly learn from better mentors in Rice and Odegaard.

Furthermore, the 2005-born protege would not break the Arsenal bank - Corinthians' all-time record sale is Gabriel Moscardo's £17.4m transfer to Paris Saint-Germain - and should he arrive alongside an Ayyoub Bouaddi or Rodrigo Mendoza, Arteta's future midfield would be in incredibly safe hands.