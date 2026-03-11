Man City star 'concerned' about role under Pep Guardiola as Champions League rival 'show interest'

By Seye Omidiora | 11 Mar 2026 23:21

Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku is reportedly contemplating his future at the Premier League club.

Doku's season has been stop-start with injury problems disrupting his rhythm in the 2025-26 season, despite having made 21 league appearances, 13 of which have been starts.

The Belgium international has scored one top-flight goal this season, two fewer than his best tally of three league goals in previous campaigns, and he has also provided four assists.

According to TEAMtalk, there have been discussions within the club about the wide attacker, with talks scheduled for the summer.

Doku plans 'showdown talks' over first-team role

The above source states Doku is planning to seek definitive assurances regarding his long-term importance to the club during the upcoming off-season.

The 23-year-old Belgium international is currently under contract until 2028 but is reportedly concerned that he is no longer viewed as a guaranteed starter following the arrivals of Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki in the winter and last summer, respectively.

While Doku has remained a popular figure among the Etihad faithful, recording 17 goals and 32 assists during his City career, his representatives are understood to be seeking clarity on his minutes before committing to a potential new deal.

Guardiola has traditionally favoured a high degree of rotation, but the winger is believed to be targeting a more consistent role within the team.

Atletico Madrid 'identify' Doku as primary summer target

TEAMtalk further report that Atletico Madrid have emerged as leading suitors for the £55.5m-rated star as Diego Simeone prepares for a potential overhaul of his own attacking department.

With uncertainty surrounding the futures of Julian Alvarez and veteran talisman Antoine Griezmann, the Spanish giants have identified Doku’s pace and dribbling ability as the ideal profile to refresh their frontline.

The report suggests that several other elite European sides have also made enquiries into the Belgian's availability should he become an option on the market.

Whatever Doku decides, though, will be contingent on the outcome of the summer talks between City and the player's camp.