Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois creates Champions League history with key contribution against Man City

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois has become the goalkeeper with the most assists in the history of the Champions League, with the Belgian setting up Federico Valverde to score in Wednesday's last-16 first leg with Manchester City at Bernabeu.

The 33-year-old's excellent pass released Valverde to make the breakthrough in the Spanish capital, and Real Madrid's captain then went on to score twice more in the opening half of action to make it a sensational treble.

Courtois has now come up with three assists in the Champions League, more than any other goalkeeper in the history of the competition.

Two of those assists have come for Real Madrid, in addition to one for Chelsea.

Courtois has also become just the second goalkeeper to assist multiple goals in a single edition of the Champions League after Molina for Deportivo La Coruna in 2003-04.

The Belgian set up Kylian Mbappe to find the back of the net in Real Madrid's 5-0 win over Kairat in the league stage of this season's Champions League back in September.

Vinicius Junior passed up the chance to make it 4-0 to Real Madrid, with the Brazilian's second-half penalty kept out by Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Two of the top goalkeepers in the world are going head-to-head at Bernabeu, and Courtois will certainly go down as one of the best in history.

Courtois only has a contract at Bernabeu until the end of the 2026-27 campaign, but it would be a shock if he was allowed to leave the Spanish capital next year.

The Belgian has been so crucial to the team's success in recent years, and he remains a commanding presence between the sticks.

Real Madrid might be having their domestic problems this season, but the club are currently in an excellent spot when it comes to overcoming Man City to reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League.