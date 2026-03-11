Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa confirms worrying Los Blancos injury after sensational Champions League win

By Matt Law | 11 Mar 2026 22:31 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 22:37

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has revealed that Ferland Mendy had to be substituted at the interval of Wednesday's Champions League contest with Manchester City due to a fresh injury problem.

Mendy has been restricted to just five appearances at club level this season due to a number of fitness issues.

The Frenchman was able to play the full 90 minutes of Real Madrid's last league match against Celta Vigo on March 6, though, before being included in the starting XI against Man City, with first-choice left-back Alvaro Carreras out due to a calf issue.

Mendy was only able to play the first half of action against Man City, though, with Fran Garcia entering the field at the half-time break.

Arbeloa has admitted that the 30-year-old's issue "didn't look good".

Mendy was forced off injured in Real Madrid's Champions League win over Man City

"I subbed off Mendy because he was carrying a knock and didn't look good. We knew that risk existed. It's a shame about his injury," Arbeloa told reporters after the match.

Mendy will now be assessed by Real Madrid's medical team, but it does appear that the full-back is set for another spell on the sidelines.

The experienced defender's future at Bernabeu is far from clear, although he actually has a contract in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2028.

Mendy played his part in Real Madrid securing a 3-0 win over Man City in the first leg of their last-16 tie, with Federico Valverde scoring three times for the capital giants.

Valverde scored a hat-trick in Real Madrid success

"That was incredible. Anyone would dream of a night like this one! I want to thank my teammates who are so strongly behind me that they give me confidence to be ambitious and strong-minded. Thanks to the staff, too, who’ve guided all of us through this season," Valverde told Movistar after the match.

"I really enjoyed myself today – it’s actually a long time since I had such a good time playing a football match like this! I’m happy, I’m buzzing, but absolutely above all for the team's victory.

"It’s what the coach has been asking me. That I push forward and attack and ‘arrive’ in dangerous situations.

"Tonight we had more players in the space where we try to own possession, and that gave me licence to attack more, and the guys made some brilliant passes to me."

Real Madrid will be aiming to three straight wins in all competitions when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Elche on Saturday night.