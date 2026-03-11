Wednesday's Champions League results & roundup: Valverde runs riot against Man City as Bodo's brilliant run continues

By Ellis Stevens | 11 Mar 2026 22:03 , Last updated: 11 Mar 2026 22:10

The second set of first-leg ties in the 2025/26 Champions League round of 16 took place throughout Wednesday night, following on from Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal's 1-1 draw earlier in the evening.

Bodo/Glimt's fairytale campaign continued as they hosted Sporting Lisbon, holders Paris Saint-Germain faced Chelsea and Real Madrid took on Manchester City in the standout fixture of the round.

Real Madrid 3-0 Manchester City: Hat-trick hero Valverde stuns Man City

Real Madrid ran riot with a 3-0 victory over Manchester City at the Estadio Bernabeu, inspired by an all-time classic Champions League performance from Federico Valverde.

Valverde's stellar hat-trick marked his first-ever treble for Real Madrid, while the Uruguayan midfielder became just the second player to score a first-half trio against an English side in the Champions League, after Lionel Messi against Arsenal in 2010.

After surviving an early period of pressure from Manchester City, Valverde opened the scoring in the 20th minute against the run of play, as Thibaut Courtois' long ball perfectly picked out the midfielder, who rounded Gianluigi Donnarumma and found the back of the net.

Seven minutes later and Valverde doubled Real Madrid's lead, smashing hard and low into the bottom left corner with his weaker foot.

The Real Madrid captain then sealed his hat-trick just ahead of the half-time break, skilfully flicking the ball over Marc Guehi inside the area before driving an effort into the bottom left corner.

Los Blancos' night could have got even better when Vinicius Junior was brought down by Donnarumma inside the penalty area early in the second half, only for the Brazilian to see his penalty easily saved by the towering Italian goalkeeper.

Man City steadily improved and increased the pressure on Real Madrid after the penalty save, coming desperately close to pulling one back when Courtois fantastically denied Nico O'Reilly from close range.

The Citizens may well live to pay for that missed chance and their shaky defending throughout the night, with Pep Guardiola's side left trailing Europe's most successful side 3-0 heading into the second leg at their home ground.

Bodo/Glimt 3-0 Sporting Lisbon: Bodo's brilliant run continues

Bodo/Glimt's dream debut campaign in the Champions League continued at the Aspmyra Stadion as they secured a commanding 3-0 first-leg triumph over Sporting Lisbon.

The Norwegian side, who barely qualified from the league phase of the competition, now have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League thanks to tonight's first-leg win.

Having failed to win any of their first six matches, Bodo/Glimt recorded stunning back-to-back victories against Manchester City (3-1) and Atletico Madrid (2-1) in their final league phase fixtures to narrowly finish 23rd in the table.

Kjetil Knutsen's side maintained their remarkable run in the playoff round, knocking out last year's finalists Inter Milan 5-2 on aggregate, and Bodo/Glimt have followed that up with a wonderful 3-0 triumph in the round of 16 first leg.

Sporting looked to weather an early storm before their resolve was finally broken by Sondre Fet's penalty after 30 minutes, after the midfielder was brought down by Georgios Vagiannidis inside the penalty area.

Ole Didrik Blomberg deservingly doubled Bodo/Glimt's lead on the stroke of half-time, before Kasper Hogh converted from close range in the 71st minute to make it 3-0 to the hosts.

Bodo/Glimt squandered a glorious opportunity to make it 4-0 just minutes before the full-time whistle, but the three-goal triumph certainly leaves the Norwegian side firmly in the driving seat heading into the second leg.

Rui Borges' team now have a mountain to climb in the reverse fixture, where they will be relying on their home advantage to make a miraculous recovery and overturn the three-goal deficit.

Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 Chelsea: Holders triumph in seven-goal thriller

Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea played out a brilliant seven-goal thriller at the Parc des Princes, with the Champions League holders eventually emerging as 5-2 winners.

In a repeat of the FIFA Club World Cup final, which Chelsea won 3-0, a late surge from Paris Saint-Germain saw the reigning Champions League winners secure their revenge against the Blues.

The match appeared to be on a knife-edge for a large portion of the game, with the two teams locked level after an hour at 2-2, but three goals in the final 15 minutes saw PSG put one foot in the quarter-finals.

Bradley Barcola's early opener was cancelled out by Malo Gusto's strike, before Ousmane Dembele showed great composure to restore PSG's lead going into the break.

Enzo Fernandez restored parity once again minutes before the hour, but a catastrophic error from Filip Jorgensen allowed Vitinha to give PSG the lead for the third time, with the midfielder deftly dinking over the stranded goalkeeper.

Substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who also assisted Vitinha's goal, proved decisive in the final minutes, scoring twice to give PSG a significant advantage heading into the second leg meeting at Stamford Bridge.

A moment of magic in the 86th-minute saw the Georgian winger pick out the top right corner from outside the area, quickly followed by netting his second of the game in stoppage time.

Chelsea's late capitulation will surely haunt the Blues, who now trail Luis Enrique's extraordinarily talented Paris Saint-Germain side by three goals, leaving Liam Rosenior's men with a monumental task to book their spot in the quarter-finals.