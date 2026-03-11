Wednesday's Champions League predictions and previews including Real Madrid vs. Man City, Leverkusen vs. Arsenal

Two Invincibles of the 21st century collide in the last 16 of the 2025-26 Champions League, as Bayer Leverkusen welcome Arsenal to the BayArena for Wednesday's first leg.

The 2023-24 Bundesliga champions navigated a two-legged playoff with Olympiacos to set up a date with the Gunners, who were the dictionary definition of flawless in the League Phase.

Against all of Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Mansfield, Arsenal's games followed the usual script - a largely unwatchable performance and a crucial victory.

Leverkusen's rearguard excellence at home makes for positive reading for the Werkself faithful, but given Hjulmand's squad shortages and the hosts' patchy form overall, Arsenal should head home with a narrow but invaluable advantage.

Norwegian upstarts Bodo/Glimt will continue their fairytale journey in the Champions League on Wednesday when they welcome Sporting Lisbon to Aspmyra Stadion for the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.

The Super Team once again defied the odds to eliminate last season’s runners-up Inter Milan in the playoffs, while the Portuguese visitors secured direct passage to this stage of the competition.

We say: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Sporting Lisbon

Glimt have developed a reputation for making life difficult for opponents at Aspmyra, and after putting heavyweights Manchester City and Inter to the sword in their last two games at the ground, the Super Team will be confident of getting the better of a Sporting side that has looked less convincing in continental outings on the road.

The Lions lost two of their four League Phase matches away from home (W1, D1), and they could struggle here, although the encounter still has the potential to produce goals at both ends.

Chelsea will test their mettle against Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.

The two teams lock horns for the first time since the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final last summer when Cole Palmer inspired the West Londoners to a 3-0 victory in the United States.