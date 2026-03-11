Wednesday's Champions League predictions and previews including Real Madrid vs. Man City, Leverkusen vs. Arsenal

Four tantalising first-leg ties in the last 16 of the Champions League are taking place on Wednesday night, including Real Madrid's showdown with Manchester City at the Bernabeu.
Holders Paris Saint-Germain play host to Chelsea, while Arsenal and surprise packages Bodo/Glimt are among the other European clubs in Champions League action.
Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Wednesday's Champions League fixtures.
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal (Wednesday, 5:45pm)
Two Invincibles of the 21st century collide in the last 16 of the 2025-26 Champions League, as Bayer Leverkusen welcome Arsenal to the BayArena for Wednesday's first leg.
The 2023-24 Bundesliga champions navigated a two-legged playoff with Olympiacos to set up a date with the Gunners, who were the dictionary definition of flawless in the League Phase.
We say: Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 Arsenal
Against all of Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Mansfield, Arsenal's games followed the usual script - a largely unwatchable performance and a crucial victory.
Leverkusen's rearguard excellence at home makes for positive reading for the Werkself faithful, but given Hjulmand's squad shortages and the hosts' patchy form overall, Arsenal should head home with a narrow but invaluable advantage.
Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting Lisbon (Wednesday, 8pm)
Norwegian upstarts Bodo/Glimt will continue their fairytale journey in the Champions League on Wednesday when they welcome Sporting Lisbon to Aspmyra Stadion for the first leg of their round-of-16 tie.
The Super Team once again defied the odds to eliminate last season’s runners-up Inter Milan in the playoffs, while the Portuguese visitors secured direct passage to this stage of the competition.
We say: Bodo/Glimt 2-1 Sporting Lisbon
Glimt have developed a reputation for making life difficult for opponents at Aspmyra, and after putting heavyweights Manchester City and Inter to the sword in their last two games at the ground, the Super Team will be confident of getting the better of a Sporting side that has looked less convincing in continental outings on the road.
The Lions lost two of their four League Phase matches away from home (W1, D1), and they could struggle here, although the encounter still has the potential to produce goals at both ends.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Chelsea (Wednesday, 8pm)
Chelsea will test their mettle against Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their last-16 tie at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday night.
The two teams lock horns for the first time since the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final last summer when Cole Palmer inspired the West Londoners to a 3-0 victory in the United States.
We say: Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Chelsea
PSG have never been involved in a goalless draw in the Champions League knockout phase, a run that currently stands at 58 games, and it is difficult to envisage a contest without goals between these two attack-minded sides on Wednesday.
There is little to separate these two teams, who have experienced inconsistent runs of form in recent weeks, and we can see the spoils being shared on this occasion, keeping the tie finely poised ahead of next week’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.
Real Madrid vs. Manchester City (Wednesday, 8pm)
The 16th Champions League instalment of Real Madrid vs. Manchester City takes centre stage at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night when both sides butt heads for the first leg of their last-16 tie.
This eagerly-anticipated fixture will become the first in the competition's history to be played in the knockout stages in five consecutive campaigns.
We say: Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City
The expected absence of top scorer Mbappe and key midfielder Bellingham is a huge blow for Real Madrid as they prepare to face a refreshed Man City side, who have already won in the Spanish capital this season and boast an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions.
Los Blancos should never be written off in any contest, especially in the Champions League, but we feel that Guardiola’s men may just do enough to take a slender advantage back to the Etihad Stadium for next week’s second leg.
